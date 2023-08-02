Events this weekend will be in full swing, some raising funds for good causes. The Rockin’ for Ronald festival will be at Shepard Park in Lake George raising money for the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat at Krantz Cottage. There are also book sales, historic demonstrations, and even a circus to attend.

Rockin’ for Ronald

PHOTO: 080119-nws-bestbets3

LAKE GEORGE — The Rockin’ for Ronald festival will take over Shepard Park in Lake George with live music starting Thursday, Aug. 3. This is a benefit for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Krantz Vacation Cottage in Lake George.

Activities will include bounce houses, craft show, and a food and wine tent for attendees. Music will begin Thursday at 6 p.m. from Across the Pond, The Accents at 7:30 p.m., and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Friday evening, The Newells will begin at 6 p.m. and the Skeeter Creek Band will perform at 7:30 p.m.

The Schmooze will hit the stage on Saturday at 4 p.m., followed by The Ultimates at 6 p.m., and The Classic Rock Legends Band with tributes to Linda Ronstadt, Tom Petty, Ann Wilson (Heart), Jim Morrison and other classic rock artists will start at 7:30 p.m.

Adirondack Theatre Festival: Tuning In

GLENS FALLS — Brought to you by the Emmy and Tony Award nominated creators of Front Page Flo, Tuning In is a show by the Adirondack Theater Festival that will be one of the biggest musicals in the festival’s history.

Set in the early 1960’s, this spirited romp transports theater goers to the Harmony Hill Retirement Community, where stars of Cincinnati’s golden age of radio still perform on nostalgia station WLK. When a slick CEO threatens the beloved institution, these senior stars team up with spunky college interns for an epic radiothon.

Packed with over twenty-five musical numbers and a ten-piece band, the show is destined to break Adirondack Theater Festival records.

A preview of the show will run Thursday, Aug. 3, opening night will be Friday, Aug. 4. The show will run Wednesday, Aug. 9 and tickets can be purchased online.

Fort Ticonderoga presents performances by the Fifes and Drums

TICONDEROGA —Fort Ticonderoga invites all to experience the sights and sounds of the American Army at Ticonderoga during the Sound of 1776 Living History Event, Saturday Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6.

From historic trades and weapons demonstrations to living history vignettes and music performances, discover how the beat of drums and the sounds of fifes translated orders to nearly 10,000 soldiers that lived and fought for liberty at Ticonderoga.

In addition to a full line-up of activities throughout the day including guided tours and demonstrations, listen to a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence near the same day it was actually read to the troops in 1776. Witness the first time soldiers at Ticonderoga heard the immortal words of independence and discover what this meant for soldiers on the front lines of the Northern Continental Army in 1776.

“Visitors will step into the iconic fort during this special event and witness our nation’s fight for freedom in the year 1776,” Fort Ticonderoga President and CEO Beth L. Hill said. “March along with our fifes and drums and discover the importance of music in coordinating the daily orders for the American troops. Enjoy patriotic concerts and savor the beauty of one of the world’s most historic and beautiful places.”

Fort Ticonderoga formed its first Fife and Drum Corps 1926, on the eve of the 150th anniversary celebration of American Independence. The Corps performed at Fort Ticonderoga each summer until the beginning of World War II.

The Fifes & Drums 50th anniversary is being celebrated in 2023. The Ticonderoga Fifes and Drums will perform concerts Tuesday-Sunday through the end of August.

When the World’s Fair came to New York City in 1939, the Fife and Drum Corps was a featured performance on May 10th, Fort Ticonderoga Day, celebrating the 164th anniversary of the capture of the Fort by Ethan Allen, Benedict Arnold, and the Green Mountain Boys.

In preparation for the bicentennial in 1973, Fort Ticonderoga revived the Fife and Drum Corps to perform daily during the museum campus’ summer season. The Fifes and Drums has performed every year since, and has been a featured performance at many major public events, including the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympic Games, the Christening of the US Navy Guided Missile Cruiser USS Ticonderoga CG-47, and several Evacuation Day parades in Boston, Massachusetts.

Big Top Circus in Glens Falls

PHOTO 072122-nws-circus

GLENS FALLS — A traditional traveling circus under the Big Top will be in Crandall Park this weekend.

The Zerbini Family Circus will be in Glens Falls featuring the oldest form of wholesome family entertainment. The 90 minute performance will have fun the whole family to enjoy, with aerialist, acrobats, juggling, funny clowns, performing ponies, mini donkeys, dogs, and a real life transforming car.

Shows will happen Friday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m.

Doors open one hour before the show, tickets can be payed for with both cash or credit at the ticket booth. Seating inside of the big top is general admission bleacher seats. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4 to 12, and free to kids 3 years old and under. Order tickets ahead of the show online.

LARAC Locals Festival

GLENS FALLS — LARAC is presenting a new festival opportunity for artists under the age of 40 this August.

The LARAC Locals Festival will bring together young artists under the age of 40 who are currently working and creating in surrounding counties. LARAC officials are excited to present the new opportunity in addition to their popular June and December Arts Festivals.

LARAC's Locals is an event to support new and established young artists and give them a way to present their talents to their communities. The intent for this festival is to give these young artists a platform to represent themselves locally, with hopes of encouraging them to participate in LARAC's June and December festivals in the future.

The event is presented in conjunction with the Touba Family Foundation.

Washington County Antique Fair

PHOTO: 050823-nws-antiquefair1

EASTON — The second Antique Fair by the Washington County Fairgrounds will happen this Saturday and Sunday. The fairgrounds sponsors only two special events during the year, during the first weekends of May and August.

The events host an average of over 220 vendors from around the USA and Canada. Dealers bring their treasured antiques, collectibles, and crafts.

Many items will appear for sale here for the first time at any show. The August shows occur during the height of the Saratoga Springs Racing season, attracting many potential buyers and sellers.

The fair opens on Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors 65 and older, and free for kids 14 and under.

Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament

PHOTO: LGbeachvolley-01

LAKE GEORGE — Spectators are welcome at the 32nd annual Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament to benefit the Prospect Center on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5 and 6.

The four-on-four games are an affiliate of the Center for Disability Services and has four divisions: AA, A, BB, and B with Men's, Women's, and Co-ed teams.

Play is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. both days, with the AA/Highest Level Men's Division scheduled to begin play at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

New York State Department of Environmental Concerns and beach officials have reminded the event organizers that alcohol is prohibited on the beach, according to a post on the tournament’s Facebook page. Anyone caught with or caught consuming alcohol may be asked to leave.

"We don’t want to lose access to this beach in the coming years so please know you have been warned. Please keep your remarks and jokes to yourselves, this is a very important issue regarding us continuing to use this facility," the post read.

No glass is permitted on the beach and there will be a check at the registration table for any. The concession stand is open and is cash only. The event implemented a carry-in-carry-out policy for garbage this year. Food waste and items along that line can be thrown in the garbage. All other waste must be taken with attendees when they leave.

More than 800 volleyball players and hundreds of spectators are expected to attend. The event has become a highly anticipated event over the years and the most recent updates on the tournament can be found on the Million Dollar 4x4 Volleyball Tournament Facebook page.

Temple Sinai Library Jack Schoen Memorial Book Sale

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Temple Sinai, Saratoga Springs’ Reform Jewish Congregation, announced a grand used book sale of hard and soft cover books for the public. The sale will honor the memory of Jack Schoen, whose extremely large and varied donation of Jewish books forms the majority of the hundreds of good-quality used books the temple’s library is offering.

The book sale will be held at Temple Sinai at 509 Broadway Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Wednesday, Aug, 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Virtually all the books offered to the public are duplicates of books already owned by the library.

“We look forward to the event as a way to share our rich, Jewish book collection and open our doors to the Saratoga Springs community,” President of the Temple Sinai board Jerry Silverman said. “We are grateful to Melinda Schoen and the late Jack Schoen for their many contributions to Temple Sinai.”

Schoen was a Jewish literature consumer and his donations range from the textual and philosophical to the light and humorous, with a very generous quantity of first-rate fiction and memoir. He passed away in 2020.

“Temple Sinai is honored to have received these and many other books from generous donors over the years and is now pleased to offer a wide selection to the public," library committee chair Caroline Seligman said.

Proceeds from the sale will help maintain and further expand and house the library, which was begun ten years ago, following an initial sale of donated books organized by the library’s founders, Kirsten Mishkin and Roy Ginsberg.

The library was begun and operates due to generous donations, large and small, from Temple and community members, plus a grant from the Alfred Z. Solomon Trust. Today the library contains approximately 2,500 unduplicated volumes thanks to the sale.

Temple members are free to check out books any time the building is open while non-members may make a special request to borrow books. The library catalog is on-line through the Temple Sinai website.

Plenty of beach reading and in-depth reading will be available.