This weekend there are plenty of events for all ages to attend from an “Alice in Wonderland” themed tea party at the Greenwich Library to campfire chats at the Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park. Looking for something to snack on? Try the 14th Annual Adirondack Greek Festival in South Glens Falls or take a trip to Gardenworks Farms in Salem for you-pick blueberries.

Sit back and relax at a performance of “Pump Up The Volume” at the Charles R. Wood Theater or Lake George Dinner Theater’s showing of “Shear Madness.”

Fireworks & Drone Show

On Thursday night, 300 drones will take to the skies of Lake George with a drone show above Shepard Park around 9:30 p.m. Following the 15 minute drone show will be a firework grand finale. It is estimated that the fireworks normally brings anywhere from 10,000 to 12,000 people to the village, but expects this week’s event to bring even more.

With a large number of attendees being expected, traffic will likely be dense while leaving the event. It is best to arrive early for parking purposes. The drone show will also be accompanied by music, which can be accessed by downloading the “Pyrocast” app and entering code R9AS to sync with the show.

The day’s festivities kick off at 4 p.m. with the Jonathan Newell Band, followed by the Bluz House Rockers and one of the area’s top swing bands, Funk Evolution plays up to the drone show.

Alice’s Mad Hatter Tea Party

GREENWICH — Greenwich Free Library is hosting a mad tea party in the style of Alice in Wonderland outdoors at the library, weather permitting, on Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to noon. Attendees are invited to come dress in their finest — or maddest — midday attire and enjoy classic tea-time snacks with an eccentric twist.

The tea party was in large part inspired by the work of local artist Nottke, a former teacher, and member of the Friends of the Greenwich Library. In the mid-1960s, Nottke created a beautifully illustrated set of paper figures from Lewis Carroll’s classics Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass. He gifted these figures to the library last year, and they are currently on display in the main reading room.

This event is free and open to people of all ages. Those interested should register by visiting greenwichfreelibrary.org or calling the library at 518-692-7157. The address of the library is 148 Main St.

The Boomerang Book Sale hosted by the Friends of the Library will also be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the event of rain, the tea party will commence in the library’s Community Room.

Campfire Chat at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park

WILTON — Everyone loves a campfire and on Friday at 7:30 p.m., the Campfire Chat at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park will focus on native pollinators. In addition to the discussion, participants will enjoy hanging out around the fire for cocoa and s’mores.

The event is a free, all-ages program and will take place at the Town of Wilton’s Camp Saratoga. Registration is required and space is limited. To register visit wiltonpreserve.org, and click on the “Our Programs” tab, then “Calendar of Public Events” to access the online registration form. For more information, contact the Preserve & Park office at 518-450-0321 or via email at info@wiltonpreserve.org.

Rush and Dave Matthews tribute

HUDSON FALLS — On Saturday, at 8 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, there will be an tribute show featuring music from Rush and Dave Matthews Band performed by Run For Cover and The Proudest Monkeys.

Run For Cover is a Rush tribute band with upstate New York veteran rockers Rob Jackson with vocals, Carl Schultz on bass and keyboard. Mike Cappadozy on guitar, and Michael Mumblo behind the drums. The band’s tribute shows are a celebration of Rush’s music and legacy, featuring faithful renditions of classic hits like “Tom Sawyer,” “Spirit of Radio,” “Free Will,” “Closer To The Heart” and more.

The Proudest Monkeys Band, a tribute band dedicated to the iconic sounds of Dave Matthews, have been wowing audiences for years with their performances of the songs of the legendary Dave Matthews Band.

Tickets are general admission and $20. They can be purchased at the Strand Box Office at 210 Main St., Hudson Falls, or online at Brown Paper Tickets. For more information and the ticketing link, visit www.mystrandtheatre.org. or call 518-832-3484.

This event is hosted and presented by Mark Abodeely.

Adirondack Greek Festival

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The 14th Adirondack Greek Festival will be hosted by St. George Orthodox Church Thursday through Saturday in South Glens Falls.

Thursday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. grab a gyro, souvlaki sandwiches, pastries, drinks from under the tent.

On Friday & Saturday, from noon to 7 p.m., inside and outside the parish hall, full festival days with more authentic Greek food and dinners such as moussaka, pastitsio, Greek potatoes, rice pilaf, stuffed peppers, spanakopita, Greek salads, stuffed grape leaves, loukoumades (fried dough balls), many different pastries will be offered.

Admission is free and there will be music, entertainment and church tours.

Blueberry season arrives

SALEM — Gardenwork Farms will be open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for you-pi k blueberries. They also offer a free berry rewards program all season long at the fourth-generation family farm.

On Saturday, the farm will be hosting a family blueberry and fitness festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gardenworks and the YMCA will have morning and afternoon of fitness classes, hikes, cooking demonstrations and samples, food for purchase, kids’ activities, and blueberry rewards picking.

From 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. there will be yoga in the field for adults and a Kids Movement Class held at the same time nearby in the field. People wishing to take part, are asked to arrive by 10 a.m. to sign a waiver.

Starting at 11 a.m., there will be a Lifestyle Medicine lecture with Dr. Hunter Southerland, MD in conjunction with a cooking demonstration and samples with Kelsey Southerland, certified Food for Life Instructor.

At 12:45 p.m., a choice of walk to the farm cabin with a short lecture and discussion on ‘forest bathing’ or there will be a walk with ease program with YMCA to the bridge over Black Creek River. The cabin walk is roughly a quarter of mile with an incline through the forest while the bridge walk is flat and slightly downhill on the way with a corresponding slight hill on the way back and a distance of approximately an eighth of a mile.

For a full itinerary, visit gardenworksfarm.com/family-blueberry-fitness-festival.

Family Fun Day

QUEENSBURY — The Gurney Lane Family Fun Day will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Gurney Lane Recreation Area in Queensbury. Entertainment will be provided by ventriloquist Sylvia Fletcher, musician Mark Rust, balloonist Jenny McShine, and more. There will be hot dogs, popcorn, drinks, and ice cream and free pool admission.

Reese Fulmer & The Carriage House Band

The Park Theater’s Summer Concert Series will be a performance from Reese Fulmer & The Carriage House Band.

Reese Fulmer’s songs tell a different story, with a clear eye and poetic touch, of a conduit to something much older and deeper. With a fluid lineup of versatile and talented players in his Carriage House Band, Reese’s music is reminiscent of the early work of Josh Ritter or Iron & Wine.

The concerts are held at the Crandall Park Bandshell each Friday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. There will be a rotating cast of local food trucks located on site for each concert throughout the series, offering a variety of small plates and beverages that will be available for purchase each evening.

The rain location will be at the Park Theater at 14 Park St.

Lake George Dinner Theatre

Lake George Dinner Theatre will put on Shear Madness on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Resort on Canada Street.

“Shear Madness” is based on a 1963 play entitled Scherenschnitt by German writer and psychologist Paul Portner. The obscure play was discovered, translated, and adapted by Bruce Jordan and Marilyn Abrams. Although the basic storyline remains consistent, the actors have the license to ad-lib the dialog. Each performance is unique as there are different jokes each night, because the actors meet prior to the show to brainstorm new material for that performance. The play is part script, part improv, with very few topics or people off limits.

Meal choices for the show are medallions of beef, chicken piccata, seared salmon, or vegetarian pasta. All meals are served with salad, rolls, and vegetables, plus cheesecake and coffee or tea.

Wine Glass Candle Making

QUEENSBURY — Join Adirondack Winery in the tasting room on on Friday for an evening of sipping and candle making from 6 to 8 p.m.

An experienced instructor from Wax ‘n Wix of Lake George will walk attendees through the candle-making process, in a low-pressure, fun way. During the class, two of the winery’s premium wine glasses will be filled with amazing-smelling candles.

A wine concierge will guide participants through finding the right wines for their palate with seven samples of Adirondack Winery wines to chose from. Everyone will leave with two wine glass candles. Food boards and cocktail flights are available at an additional cost.

Tickets are $45 and gold members will receive a 15% discount on ticket purchases. Case Club and My ADK members also can get 10% taken off tickets. Seating is assigned by ticket number.

Adirondack Theatre Festival: Pump Up the Volume

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Theatre Festival will present “Pump Up the Volume” Friday through Sunday with both evening and matinee showings at The Charles R. Wood Theater.

Mark, a teen outcast, rocks a small town by launching an underground pirate radio station from his bedroom.

By day, Mark’s a quiet loner at Hubert Humphrey High, but under cover of darkness, he is the raucous, no-holds-barred, shock jock “Hard Harry,” howling anonymously over stolen airwaves to other teens desperate to be understood.

When tragedy strikes a classmate, the powers-that-be blame the hard-talking radio pirate and try to hunt him down. Soon, Mark must decide whether to sign off for good or to keep the air alive.

Evening shows will be on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., matinees will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $49 for adults and $25 for children 18 and under. To purchase tickets online, visit atfestival.org/event/pumpupthevolume/.