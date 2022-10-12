WEEKEND PLUS: Film festival fun this weekend

Film fanatics will be in full festival mode this weekend as the Adirondack Film Festival sets up screens at three locations in downtown Glens Falls this weekend. The festival will start Thursday night and will continue with films at the Charles R. Wood Theater, Crandall Public Library and The Queensbury Hotel throughout the weekend.

West Mountain is hosting a family-friendly festival Saturday and Sunday.

Music lovers can enjoy performances at The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls and The Park Theater in Glens Falls.

For a little something fun, the World Awareness Children’s Museum will host its fall fundraiser Night at the Speakeasy on Friday night at The Park Theater. Guests are encouraged to dress in era-appropriate garb, and a prize will be given to the person with the best 1920s-themed outfit.

Adirondack Film Festival

GLENS FALLS — The seventh annual Adirondack Film Festival kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Charles R. Wood Theater at 207 Glen St.

The festival will be available both in person and virtually for most films. All content is recommended for ages 18 and over.

Other venues include Crandall Public Library and The Queensbury Hotel. Filmgoers can enjoy a weekend full of features, documentaries, shorts, music videos and regional films.

Passes start at $35 for a day pass to $200 for a household all-access pass.

For more information, go to www.adkfilmfestival.org/.

Classical recital with pianist Jonathan Newell

HUDSON FALLS — Classical pianist Jonathan Newell will perform a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at The Strand Theatre at 210 Main St. Spend a relaxing afternoon listening to the melodies of Bach, Beethoven, Chopin and Newell.

Tickets are $15 for general admission; $10 for seniors; and $5 for students. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484 or go to www.mystrandtheatre.org.

Night at the Speakeasy

GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will host its fall fundraiser Night at the Speakeasy at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Park Theater, 14 Park St.

During this year’s program, guests will enjoy live music from Hot Club of Saratoga, a raffle featuring items donated by local businesses, art on display from the museum’s collection and a full cash bar with signature cocktails. Hors d’oeuvres and dessert will be served.

Guests are encouraged to dress in era-appropriate garb, and a prize will be given to the person with the best 1920s-themed outfit. Tickets range from $80 to $90, and can be purchased at wacm.ticketleap.com/night-at-the-speakeasy/ or at the door at the event.

Sponsorship and in-kind donation opportunities are still available for businesses interested in participating in this year’s program. Sponsorship levels range from a $2,500 Champagne level to a $100 Bee’s Knees level. Those interested can visit worldchildrensmuseum.org/night-at-the-speakeasy/ or call 518-793-2773 to learn about the full list of options available.

For more information, visit www.worldchildrensmuseum.org.

Caity & the Gallaghers

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host Caity & the Gallaghers from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at 14 Park St.

Caity and the Gallaghers is the full-band iteration of folk singer-songwriter Caity Gallagher, joined by the experience and talents of bassist Ben Woodul, pianist Dan DeKalb and percussionist Josh Morris.

Tickets cost $15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

Walk for Freedom

GLENS FALLS — The Open Door Mission will host Walk For Freedom, a global awareness event, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 226 Warren St. to raise awareness for what human slavery and trafficking looks like in the area.

Sign up for the A21 Walk for Freedom at www.a21.org/register.php?eventId=3202.

Apple v. Pumpkin Fall Throwdown

GLENS FALLS — The Shirt Factory will host an Apple Versus Pumpkin Fall Throwdown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St. Comic book creators Jim Lawson and Joe St. Pierre will be there with original art and comics at their tables. The fall festival will also feature children’s activities, guest vendors, food trucks, pumpkin painting, live music and the shops at The Shirt Factory.

West Mountain Fall Festival

QUEENSBURY — The second weekend of the West Mountain Fall Festival will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at West Mountain Ski Area, 59 West Mountain Road.

The family-friendly event will feature scenic hay wagon rides, mountaintop picnic packages, scenic chairlift rides, mountaintop yoga, fall food and drink specials in the Main Lodge cafe and bar, aerial treetop adventure, free live music, mountain biking, pumpkin painting, inflatable obstacle course, keg toss (ages 21-plus), book signings, indoor and outdoor specialty vendors, beer/spirits tastings, petting zoo and pony rides.

For more information, go to https://westmountain.com/events/.

2022 Queensbury Walk to End Alzheimer's

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Saturday at SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. with a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and the walk immediately following.

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer's further the care, support and research efforts of the nonprofit Alzheimer's Association. To register, visit act.alz.org/neny.