WEEKEND PLUS: Fall festivals and films in the pumpkin patch

The leaves are turning, the air is crisp. It's time for Oktoberfest.

Lake George will be transformed into a Bavarian-style street fair all weekend to celebrate the arrival of fall in the Adirondacks. Red, orange and gold leaves will fall at your feet as you walk around the village streets.

Also, the 15th annual Local Harvest Dinner hosted by Lizzie Keays Restaurant will take place Monday at the historic Shirt Factory building in Warrensburg.

For many, it's a long weekend, so get out and enjoy it. Perhaps try watching a movie surrounded by a patch of pumpkins.

And if you smell something funny coming from Warrensburg on Friday, there's a very good reason.

Lake George Oktoberfest & Fall Festival

LAKE GEORGE — The annual Lake George Oktoberfest and Fall Festival will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday on Canada Street in the lakeside village. Lake George will be transformed into a Bavarian-style street fair to celebrate the arrival of fall in the Adirondacks.

The free entry event will feature nonstop German and polka music, traditional dancers, Adirondack Brewery beer garden, local artisan vendors, carnival rides, bratwurst, crafts, dancing, knackwurst, keg tossing, weisswurst, potato pancakes, stein hoisting, local wine, dancing chickens and more.

For a list of vendors, go to https://lakegeorgeoktoberfest.com/lake-george-octoberfest/.

‘Bright Star’ at Fort Salem Theater

SALEM — The Fort Salem Theater will feature the musical “Bright Star” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 11 East Broadway.

Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s “Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s.

When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past — and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

The 7:30 p.m. Saturday show is sold out. Tickets cost $15-$36. For tickets or more information, go to www.fortsalem.com.

Revolutionary soldiers commemoration

KINGSBURY — The Washington County Historical Society will commemorate some of the soldiers buried in Kingsbury Cemetery at a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Route 4 cemetery.

The society is undertaking a research program to identify all Revolutionary War soldiers buried in Washington County and to assemble as many biographies as possible in one place.

The program will include a brief history of the Kingsbury Cemetery, a reading of biographies of some of the soldiers buried there, a cannon firing, bagpiper and guided tours of the gravesites. All civic and educational organizations, families, history buffs, students and their teachers are welcome.

The rain date is 2 p.m. Sunday.

Candy Ambulance to play at Park Theater

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will feature grungy-rock band Candy Ambulance along with special guest singer-songwriter Lucas Garrett at 8 p.m. Thursday at 14 Park St.

Candy Ambulance features Jesse Bolduc on bass, Jon Cantiello on drums and Caitlin Barker on guitar and vocals. Tickets cost $15. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Ten Most Wanted

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host the Ten Most Wanted band with opening act pop R&B quartet Jacq & The Muses at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 210 Main St.

Ten Most Wanted is a powerhouse band based out of Saratoga Springs playing new and classic R&B, funk, soul and rock favorites.

Ticket cost $15 in advance or $20 the day of the show. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call the Strand box office at 518-832-3484. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.

Stick Men at the Strand Theatre

HUDSON FALLS — Stick Men, an American progressive rock super group, will take the Strand stage at 8 p.m. Sunday at 210 Main St.

Stick Men was founded in 2007 by Tony Levin, Pat Mastelotto and Michael Bernier. Since 2010, the lineup stabilized around Levin, Mastelotto and Markus Reuter. The band was formed as a vehicle for progressive rock music performed almost exclusively with Chapman sticks and drums.

The band’s music has evolved to be somewhere between art rock, progressive rock, and in some cases progressive metal. There is a heavy influence of free music and improvisation during their live shows, as the musicians will often showcase their prowess on their respective instruments in extended free music jams.

General admission is $30. Tickets are available at the Strand box office (cash or check only) or online through Brown Paper Tickets. For more information or to make reservations, call the Strand box office at 518-832-3484 or go to www.mystrandtheater.org.

Warrensburgh Local Harvest Dinner

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. will present the 15th annual Local Harvest Dinner hosted by Lizzie Keays Restaurant at 6 p.m. Monday in the historic Shirt Factory building on River Street.

Enjoy a four-course farm-to-table dinner served family-style paired with wine, beer and distilled spirits, featuring ingredients from local farms and producers.

The dinner is $45 per person (tax and gratuity included). Reservations are required. Seating at 6 p.m. is limited. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-504-4043.

This event is sponsored by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. in partnership with Adirondack Harvest.

Lake George Dinner Theatre: ‘First Night’

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Dinner Theatre will perform the romantic comedy “First Night” by Jack Neary at the Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Canada St. Dinner shows are at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Luncheon shows are at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The show closes after its 6 p.m. performance Saturday.

“First Night” takes place on New Year’s Eve 1985, where Danny Fleming is working at a video store, convinced that his dreams are never going to happen. Back into his life walks his old flame Meredith O’Connor — now Sister Meredith-Louise — and it becomes an uproarious New Year’s Eve to remember.

The show is directed by Jarel Davidow and stars Jay DeYonker as Danny Fleming and Molly Bader as Meredith O’Connor.

When buying tickets, attendees will have choices for their three course meal: medallions of beef, chicken piccata, or seared salmon, all served with salad, rolls, vegetables, fingerling potatoes, cheesecake, and coffee or hot tea. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available upon request.

Tickets cost $82.50 for general seating and $73.50 for seniors. The show without dinner costs $48.50.

Tickets are now available for purchase online or through the Lake George Dinner Theatre administrative office by calling 518-879-6218. To purchase online, or for more information, visit www.lakegeorgedinnertheatre.org.

The Lake George Dinner Theatre has been around since 1968.

Annual Garlic Festival

WARRENSBURG — The 13th annual Garlic Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at 176 River St.

Browse more varieties than ever of certified organic and naturally grown garlic, which will be sampled and sold for planting and consumption.

Adirondack Harvest will feature caramelized onion and roasted garlic jam, garlic fudge and black garlic, a concentrated form of garlic that boosts the immune system and has many other health benefits.

Grá den Talún Farm will offer unusual varieties of garlic, and Hope Valley Farm will demonstrate garlic tying and bring pickled garlic scapes and garlic pesto. Also, Hilton Family Farm Stand will offer Chuck’s Garlic Dill Pickles.

Bring a copy of the recipe to enter the Garlicky Food Contest. Horticulural information and recipes will be provided by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County master gardeners.

A free children’s seasonal craft workshop will be hosted by Shelby Burkhardt (garlic and Halloween themed), and George Parrott will perform live music in the gazebo. Win $20 in Farmers Market Bucks to spend.

This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of Elizabeth Rugen, owner of Hope Valley Farm with her husband Richard.

The Warrensburgh Farmers Market is sponsored by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc.

For more information, call or text 518-466-5497 or email taawhalen@yahoo.com.

Movies in the Pumpkin Patch

EASTON — The Washington County Fairgrounds will show Movies in the Pumpkin Patch starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 392 Old Schuylerville Road. The event is sponsored by the Salvation Army of Glens Falls. Friday’s film will be “Hocus Pocus.” Saturday’s film will be “Encanto” and “A Quiet Place II.” And Sunday’s movie will be “Gremlins.”

Tickets are $20 per car. Gates open for family fun and food trucks at 5:30 p.m. Movies start at 7:30 p.m.

Thurman Fall Farm Tour

THURMAN — The Thurman Fall Farm Tour will feature self-guided tours of farms from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at various locations throughout the town. As you drive into Thurman, look for signposts at various intersections directing you to each site. Admission is free. For a list of participating farms, go to www.visitthurman.com/fall-farm-tour/.