This weekend will be full of special events in the lower Adirondack region. Some will highlight the history of the land accompanied by a cup of coffee, be under the big top tent, and even be filling the evening air with ‘’80s tributes. There’s something for everyone from Lake George to Glens Falls and beyond.

Rock the Lake Tribute FestLAKE GEORGE — The second annual Rock the Lake Tribute Festival is this weekend at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in the Village of Lake George. It is a tribute fest to great music and hair bands. Friday’s show will include local bands and Saturday’s show will include some of the best tribute bands on the East coast.

Friday festivities will begin at 3 p.m. and performers will be Broken Clover, Broken Hearted, Monsters of Rock, and Tommy V Live. Saturday’s lineup will start at 1 p.m. and have performances from The Skynyrd Experience by Beating the Odds, LED Sabbath, Rub Rabbit Run, and Ultimate Journey Experience by Legend, KISStory, and Back in Black.

It’s a family-friendly event with food, shopping, and fun for everyone. There will be a beer tent and activities for kids. Get tickets online.

Specialty Tour: Cannon & CoffeeFORT TICONDEROGA — Explore Fort Ticonderoga’s world-class collection of 18th-century artillery from a whole new perspective and be the first to enter Fort Ticonderoga with a special early bird program.

Join Curator Dr. Matthew Keagle on Friday, Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m. for a special tour across the guns of Ticonderoga and learn the surprising histories of the museum’s artillery collection, spanning the Atlantic Ocean from the American, French, and Haitian Revolutions all the way to the Spanish American War and WWI. Learn how historians can read these pieces and discover what they have to tell us about military history, technology, art, and more.

Fresh coffee will be provided and a unique Fort Ticonderoga coffee mug is included. Tickets are $47 a person and include general admission for the day of programs and the following day.

Shrine CircusLAKE GEORGE — The Oriental Shriner’s Circus is set to take over Shepard Park on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 3 p.m.

The Oriental Shriners have a long history of sponsoring an annual Shrine Circus. Every year the temple hosts a Circus for six to 10 days and six to 18 shows. The shows are great family entertainment, geared towards the kids.

Prior to the arrival of the Circus, the organization books the site, provides advance publicity, and serves as the local liaison between the Circus and the local authorities. The organization gives out free kids tickets in advance to help as many kids as possible to come and have fun.

When the show is set up, volunteers provide the kids with free clown noses, coloring books, and programs. Volunteers provide assistance with crowd control, parking, and photo opportunities with the organizations clowns.

Admission is free.

Under the Porchlights: Storytelling at the StrandHUDSON FALLS — Hudson River Music Hall Productions will present the next installment of its newest original program on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Strand Theatre.

The Caravan Players, the HRMHP’s house theatre group, has created three separate presentations inspired by two popular public radio programs, “Selected Shorts” and “The Moth Radio Hour.” Each program this weekend will feature six different local performers.

Each performer will transport theatre-goers on 18 separate journeys through the magic of fiction or a personal life event. Each presentation will deal with the varied threads, the emotions, the “thrumming” of experiences associated often with summer.

The Caravan Players invites neighbors and friends to stop by, enjoy a beverage and snack as they share stories. Celebrate both the written and the spoken word.

Book SaleLAKE GEORGE — Friends of Lake George Library will be hosting its monthly book sale this weekend. Stop by on Friday or Saturday and grab a new read for the dogdays of summer. Looking to recycle some that you’ve read one too many times? Bring them down to the library for donation.

Books, DVD’s, CD’s, books on tape will be priced to sell. The sale is 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12. The Lake George Library is located at 336 Canada Street.

A list of what books are accepted by the library can be found on their website.

Haunted History at the Old Fort House MuseumFORT EDWARD — This summer the Old Fort House Museum is offering a haunted history tour.

Take a tour of the Old Fort House Museum and learn the history of the historic house along with tales of mysterious disappearances, ghost sightings, and paranormal experiences from within its walls.

Tours are available every Saturday and every other Sunday at 4 p.m. Specialty tours are $15 per person with a minimum of two people. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 518-747-9600 or emailing oldfort@albany.twcbc.com.

Silent WingsBOLTON LANDING — Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center will have an educational program featuring live birds of prey on Friday, Aug. 11. Learn about owls’ remarkable adaptations and skills for survival in the wild. Find out about their different behaviors, habitats, and conservation issues.

The event is presented by the Wildlife Institute of Eastern New York and is $5 per person in addition to $6 per vehicle Day Use Fee. Registration required at upyondafarm.com.

Live at the StrandHUDSON FALLS— Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The Newells, a family band, will hit the stage at The Strand Theater in Hudson Falls.

The band is comprised of Evan Newell on guitar and vocal, Brandon Newell on guitar and vocal, Jennifer Newell on vocal and Jonathan Newell on piano, guitar, and vocal. Rye Wylie on drums and Tommy Ryzuck on bass round out this amazing ensemble. Enjoy a wonderful evening of music that includes songs by Nirvana, Weezer, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, original music and more.

The opening act is Supersonic, a tribute to Oasis featuring Shane Madaio, Marc Vincent, and members of The Lazy Suns.

Tickets can be purchased with cash or check at the box office and are $15 general admission and $10 for seniors

Caton Deuso is a staff reporter who covers Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, and can be reached at 518-742-3224 or 518-920-4034.