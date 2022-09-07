WEEKEND PLUS: Chrome, cheese and music among choices

Get your motor runnin’ and head out to Lake George this weekend for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show on Friday and Saturday at the Fort William Henry Hotel.

If you prefer Corvettes to other classics, zoom on over to The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls this weekend for the Adirondack VetteFest Weekend. The All Corvette Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on Maple Street between The Queensbury Hotel and City Park.

Not a gear head?

The 17th annual Cheese Tour, put on every year by the Washington County Cheesemakers Guild, will take place Saturday and Sunday at various farms in and around Washington County.

You could also hit a book sale, take a moonlight hike or see a concert, but first, grab some tasty grub at the last Food Truck Corral of the season Thursday night at The Shirt Factory.

Adirondack Nationals Car Show

LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Nationals Car Show will be in Lake George from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, based at the Fort William Henry Hotel. The show will feature classic cars, special events, music and more.

Cars will cruise on Canada Street from 7 to 10 p.m. both nights. Spectator admission is $15 for the weekend; kids 12 and under are free. For more information or a schedule of events, go to www.adirondacknationals.com.

Adirondack VetteFest Weekend

GLENS FALLS — The Queensbury Hotel will host the 30th Adirondack VetteFest Weekend, taking place Friday through Sunday. A two-hour welcome reception kicks off the event on Friday. Saturday will offer participants an Adirondack scenic road tour and banquet.

The All Corvette Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on Maple Street between The Queensbury Hotel and City Park.

Proceeds will benefit Operation Santa Claus, Operation At Ease and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research.

For more information, go to https://adirondackcorvettes.com/vettefest.html.

The Cheese Tour with wine, beer, cider

The 17th annual Cheese Tour, put on every year by the Washington County Cheesemakers Guild, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at various farms in and around Washington County.

The free self-guided tour invites cheese lovers to enjoy tastings and activities at each farm with some of the best cheeses, wines, beers and ciders in the region. Participants are encouraged to bring a cooler and take advantage of the tastings and exclusive releases available.

Participating farms include Dancing Ewe Farm in Granville, Slyboro Ciderhouse in Granville, Consider Bardwell Farm in West Pawlet, Vermont, R.S. Taylor & Sons in Salem, Argyle Cheese Farmer in Hudson Falls, Victory View Vineyard in Schaghticoke and Tiashoke Farm in Schaghticoke.

The event remains free of charge, but a $5 donation to Comfort Food Community is suggested in order to support food access, food recovery and food as health care throughout the region.

For more information and a map, go to https://thecheesetour.com/.

Queensbury Senior Citizens Book Sale

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Senior Citizens will hold their semi-annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and special pricing from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday at the Senior Center, 742 Bay Road.

The sale includes a collection of hard-cover books for $1 each. Trade paperbacks are 75 cents, regular paperbacks are 50 cents, and puzzles, CDs and DVDs are also available. Bring your own bags.

For more information, call 518-761-8224.

September Moonlight Hike

WILTON — Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park will host a September Moonlight Hike at 8:30 p.m. Friday. View nature during a walk under the full moon. The free program is guided by an environmental educator.

Registration is required and space is limited. To register, visit wiltonpreserve.org, and click on the “Public Programs” tab to access the online registration form. For more information, contact the park office at 518-450-0321 or via email at info@wiltonpreserve.org.

‘Up Close & Personal’ with Randy Travis

GLENS FALLS — Kevin Richards’ Country Concerts presents “A Conversation With a Legend,” an intimate experience of stories and songs with country singer Randy Travis, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St. Both shows, however, are sold out.

Music at The Strand Theatre

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host an evening of Traffic’s music by the band Paper Sun at 8 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St.

Traffic was one of the most influential bands of the late-’60s and early-’70s. Original members Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, Chris Wood and Dave Mason began as a psychedelic band, but later diversified their sound and included jazz like improvisation. Paper Sun is a group of seasoned award-winning musicians who have performed with many of major artists in the world, including the Allman Brothers, The Band, James Taylor, Delbert McClinton, Little Feat, Todd Rundgren, Stevie Wonder.

General admission is $20. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484.

The Strand will also host the Ernie LaRouche Band at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Ernie LaRouche Band performs the music of Boston, Styx, Journey, Heart, The Eagles, Pat Benatar, Bryan Adams, 38 Special, REO Speedwagon and more.

General admission is $30. Tickets are available at the Strand box office, cash or check only, or online through Brown Paper Tickets. For more information or to make reservations, call the Strand at 518-832-3484.

Food Truck Corral

GLENS FALLS — The Shirt Factory will host the Thursday Market & Food Truck Corral from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at 21 Cooper St.

This will be the last corral of the summer.

There will be food, vendors and fun for the kids with outdoor seating and three stages of live music. Visit the shops inside The Shirt Factory as well.

Two Planets Away

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host Two Planets Away, an R&B-soul-rock band, at 8 p.m. Thursday at 14 Park St.

Members of the group hail from other current and former bands Capital Zen, Formula 5, The Minivans and Shu. The band’s first album entitled, “The Thinnest Slice,” is out now on all formats.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

WCHS Local History Book Club

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Historical Society’s local history book club will meet at noon Friday at the society’s Wing-Northup House, 167 Broadway.

The September meeting of the book club will be discussing Washington County’s 123rd Regiment in the Civil War. Some reading options are: “Reminiscences of the 123rd Reg. N.Y.S.V.,” by Sgt. Henry C. Morhous; “The 123rd Regiment N.Y.V.I. 1862-1865 Their Story,” by Edie Baldwin Meikl; “’We Were Marched Hither and Thither ...’ The 123rd NY in the Gettysburg Campaign,” by Michael Russert; “Letters Home: The 123rd NY Infantry in the Atlanta Campaign,” compiled by Steven R. Toney ; “When This Cruel War Is Over,” by Charles Vavrina; and “Marching to Save a Nation,” by Jeffrey H. Jones. Some of these books are available in the WCHS book shop. A monument to this regiment stands in Gettysburg National Park.

Additional information on this military unit can be found at https://museum.dmna.ny.gov/unit-history/infantry-2/123rd-infantry-regiment and https://civilwarintheeast.com/us-regiments-batteries/new-york-infantry/123rd-new-york/.

The club usually meets on the second Friday of the month. Historical Society membership is not required.

Brain Storm

GLENS FALLS — An event to celebrate brain health, wellness and recovery called “Brainstorm!” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in Crandall Park. Speakers will discuss overall wellness and science of substance use as well as offer community resources, education, yoga, chalk art and more.

People are encouraged to beautify sidewalks, driveways and parking lots up until the event.

Need chalk? Contact Rebecca Ryan at 518-338-9016 or rryan@wwamh.org for free chalk. Take pictures of the creations and share using the hashtag #WWCBrainStorm on Instagram or tag @WWCBrainstorm on Facebook. Pictures can also be sent to rryan@wwamh.org. Three $50 gift cards to be awarded.

The Hartford House

HARTFORD — The Hartford House, an Italianate-style Victorian home built just after the Civil War, will host an open house all day Saturday at 7804 Route 40.

There will be a 9 a.m. barn sale, a wide-plank flooring demonstration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., an exhibit of rare local memorabilia and historical items at 2 p.m., an Elvis Presley tribute show at 7 p.m., and the Over the Top Drag Show & DJ Dance Party at 9 p.m. Visit www.thehartfordhouse.com for more events.

The event is open all day to any age. The event is free, but donations will be collected to benefit local historical societies.

Moreau Community Center Block Party

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The 10th annual Moreau Community Center Block Party will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 144 Main St., with sponsor auto dealer Carriage Traders.

This free, family-friendly event will include a huge basket raffle, mum sale, food vendors, exhibitors, fun activities, a bounce house and a dunk tank, all to support the mission and community work of the center. The event is rain or shine, tobacco-free and predominantly outdoors.

Founded in 1977, the nonprofit Moreau Community Center has served as one of the major human service agencies in northern Saratoga County and surrounding areas.

The Oldies Show

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host The Oldies Show from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 14 Park St.

The Oldies Show is a nine-piece, fully costumed, self-contained show band playing the greatest hits of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Featuring four singers, a full rhythm section and horns, the music veterans have shared the stage with many of the rock ‘n’ roll artists whose music they so faithfully recreate today.

Tickets cost $20-$25. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For more information or tickets, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

Lake George Fall Restaurant Week

LAKE GEORGE — The 16th annual Lake George Region Restaurant Week will kick off on Sunday at participating restaurants in and around Lake George.

Participating restaurants will be offering special three-course prix fixe for $30 per person. This does not include beverage, tax or gratuity. This year’s promotion also has a theme — the Taste NY at the Adirondacks Welcome Center Restaurant Week Challenge.

In this challenge, each restaurant is tasked with showcasing at least one ingredient that is grown or produced in New York state.

For a list of participating restaurants, go to https://lakegeorgechamber.com/restaurant_week/.