Adirondack Nationals

Car ShowLAKE GEORGE — See all the classics at the 34th Annual Adirondack Nationals Car Show this weekend. The show begins on Thursday, Sept. 7 and will be hosted throughout the Village of Lake George. Held the weekend after Labor Day every year, the show features classic cars, special events, music, and more.

The charity for the car show this year is Kelly’s Angels. The Kelly’s Angel’s charity supports children in New York’s Capital Region who have lost a parent or sibling to cancer or other illness.

Adirondack Nationals started in from a few car enthusiasts with a passion for hot rods, muscle cars, and American Steel. This small group started a show and named it Albany Rod’s and Kustoms.

The 2023 schedule said there would be a kick-off party on Thursday from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. being held and sponsored by the Fort William Henry. On Friday, spectator gates open at 7 a.m. with 50/50 drawings at noon and 4:30 p.m. Cruisin’ on Canada Street will be from 7 to 10 p.m.

For a full schedule, tickets, or vehicle registration visit the Adirondack Nationals website.

The Body Barre ribbon cuttingQUEENSBURY — The Body Barre has moved to their new, bigger location in Queensbury. The new 12,000 square foot facility features six studio rooms for 17 instructors and over 300 students.

Join The Body Barre as they celebrate their grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 17 Cronin Road. The Body Barre is a dance and fitness studio and shop, offering child and adult classes in all genres of dance and fitness.

VetteFestGLENS FALLS — The 31st VetteFest will be held at The Queensbury Hotel this weekend. Adirondack Corvettes operates as a non-profit organization focusing on contributing to charitable organizations. Additionally the club encourages planned trips, events, and social activities for club members. They provide and regulate events and exhibitions for Corvette owners, and promote positive and responsible driving habits.

Lodging and meal reservations must be made directly with the hotel. The standard double occupancy lodging and food package price is $281 per person which includes two nights lodging, Friday reception and Saturday cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres, Saturday banquet dinner, one drink coupon per person, and all taxes, gratuities, and fees.

Single occupancy lodging and food package which includes all of the above is $463. A special discounted room only rate of $124 a night for those who would like to come in early or stay longer.

Moreau Community Center Block PartySOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Moreau Community Center along with presenting sponsor Carriage Traders, will host the annual Moreau Community Center Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center on 144 Main Street.

This free, family-friendly event will include food, vendors, exhibitors, fun activities, bounce house, dunk tank, animals, and more to support the mission and community work of the center. The event is rain-or-shine, tobacco-free, and predominantly outdoors on the center property and on New Street which will be closed to through traffic that day.

“This event is always so much fun for the community, and an important awareness and fundraising event for the Center,” Executive Director Donna Nichols said. “We kick off the event on Friday night with a viewing of the huge display of basket raffles. We are so appreciative of all the sponsors and donors who support the event every year. It’s so much fun.”

Founded in 1977, the Moreau Community Center, a not-for-profit organization located in South Glens Falls and has served as one of the major human service agencies in northern Saratoga County and surrounding areas.

Two of the newest programs that benefit from the Block Party are the Bulldog Zone weekly teen program, and the Skills4Life life and career development program. As a South Glens Falls community-focused family business, Carriage Traders has been serving the automotive needs of the North Country community for almost forty years.

For more information about the Moreau Community Center Block Party, contact Cheryl Lawyer, Director of Marketing at (518)792-6007 x16, cheryl@moreaucommunitycenter.org.

Women’s WeekendFORT ANN — Head over to Camp Little Notch for a weekend of friends, food, music, and just plain fun. Enjoy a variety of women-led workshops, swimming, boating, hiking—with a healthy dose of “r’n’r” mixed in too.

The event is the perfect way to introduce new friends to the Camp Little Notch community. Grab your girlfriends for a weekend in the Adirondacks.

The event is for women only, ages 18 and up. Go just for the day on Saturday or join the camp for the whole weekend, Thursday or Friday through Sunday.

The whole weekend includes all meals during your stay, lodging, Saturday night banquet with entertainment and all free workshops/camp activities

The Saturday only fee includes all meals on Saturday, the Saturday night banquet with entertainment, and all free workshops/camp activities.

Learn more on the Camp Little Notch website under Rentals & Events or by calling 518-793-9700 or email Mandi.Miller@friendsofcln.org.

Eleanor!HUDSON FALLS — Eleanor! is a full length musical based on the inspiring life of Eleanor Roosevelt, “First Lady of the World.” Nellie Rustick Meier will reprise the role from 2018.

Franklin Roosevelt is played by Bill Douglas. The show is written and produced by Suzanne Cohen of Greenwich and will be at The Strand Theater in Hudson Falls the weekend of Sept. 8 to 10.

Friday and Saturday night shows are at 8 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. The Strand’s musical director and pianist is Elizabeth Conant, with Sheri Shevy on string bass.

The remainder of the cast includes Melanie Shank as Lorena Hickok, Kaleigh Green as Lucy Paige Mercer, Timothy Banfield as President Theodore Roosevelt, Dane Martin as Elliott Roosevelt, Linda Thorburn as Sara Roosevelt, and Suzanne Cohen narrates as Eleanor in later years

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at The Strand Theater box office with cash or a check.

BBQ dinner fundraiserGANESVOORT — St. Therese Chapel in Gansevoort will hold their annual Chicken BBQ on Sunday, Sept 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or when they are sold out.

Dinners include half a chicken, corn on the cob, baked potato, coleslaw, and a homemade dessert for $15. The Chapel is located at the intersection of Route 32 and Gansevoort-Wilton Road. For reservations call 518-792-2276. Reserved meals must be paid for and picked up by 2 p.m.

Oktoberfest at Great EscapeQUEENSBURY — Oktoberfest weekends bring delicious German-inspired cuisine like potato-pancakes, pierogis, and bratwurst and apple strudel to Great Escape.

Celebrate the all-new festival marketplace featuring limited-time German-inspired cuisine, and enjoy energetic live polka bands, interactive games like cornhole, stein-holding contests and Oktoberfest bingo.

Oktoberfest takes place weekends through Sept. 24. Tickets can be purchased online.