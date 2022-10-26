WEEKEND PLUS: Boo 2 You in downtown Glens Falls

It’ll be a frightfully fun weekend in the region as everyone celebrates Halloween a little early. The annual Boo 2 You! event, with trick-or-treating and a petting zoo, will take place Saturday in downtown Glens Falls.

Whispering Bones ghost stories will be at the Argyle Brewery in Cambridge on Thursday night. The Strand Theatre will host a free showing of the film “The Conjuring” Thursday night in Hudson Falls. And on Friday night, the Strand will show cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with special musical guests The Groovy Ghoulies.

If Halloween can wait until Monday, check out the poetry night at Battenkill Books in Cambridge on Thursday, the 11th annual Baskets for Ben fundraiser Friday in Queensbury or the Daniel Shulman piano recital Sunday in West Hebron.

Boo 2 You!

GLENS FALLS — The annual Boo 2 You! event in downtown Glens Falls will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday on Glen Street between Centennial Circle and South Street. Families are encouraged to arrive in costume and enjoy trick-or-treating and a petting zoo. Admission is free.

Baskets for Ben

QUEENSBURY — The 11th annual Baskets for Ben fundraiser will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Queensbury Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6196 at 132 Luzerne Road. Auctioneer Roy Ross will lead the live auction of diverse themed baskets, including golf packages, lottery tickets, a Glens Falls Symphony gift card, automotive items and overnight hotel accommodations.

Organizers will also raffle off a custom-made Adirondack fire pit forged by Monahan Metals of Glens Falls and the ever popular Wheelbarrow of Wines by Hope Rosati and friends.

Tickets cost $20.

Baskets for Ben benefits the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, a regional nonprofit organization created in memory of Cpl. Benjamin D. Osborn of Queensbury, who was killed during combat operations in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, on June 15, 2010 while serving in the U.S. Army during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Ben’s Fund supports children with need in conjunction with more than 60 schools in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties by providing purchased goods and services including electronics, clothing, bedding, food, tutoring, school supplies, eyeglasses, transportation costs, field trip admission expenses, etc. Additionally, the fund awards 20 scholarships to qualifying graduating seniors from 10 local school districts. It also donates household and personal care items to 12 local food pantries.

Whispering Bones ghost stories

Whispering Bones returns for its 12th season with a new mix of ghost stories starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Argyle Brewery in the train depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge. Adults cost $18 and children ages 10-18 cost $9. Tickets can be purchased at bones.brownpapertickets.com.

The Fort Salem Theater will also host a performance at 7 p.m. Friday in Salem, but that show is already sold out.

Dr. Betterov-Underhill and Friends will present campfire ghost stories, comic songs, and compelling works by lesser-known masters of the art, such as Vincent O’Sullivan, and will feature a performance of “The Masque of the Red Death” by Edgar Allan Poe. Betterov-Underhill will be on hand to promote his fine line of Dead People Products, such as his Crème de Menthe Embalming Fluid.

Daniel Shulman piano recital

HEBRON — Pianist Daniel Shulman will present a solo recital of music by the masters at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 county Route 30, West Hebron.

Shulman, a longtime resident of Salem and director of the Chamber Music Series at the Historic Salem Courthouse, will perform sonatas by Beethoven and Schubert, joyful works of their respective early years, complemented by short pieces of Chopin and Debussy. The church sanctuary has acoustics ideally suitable for music.

There is no admission fee, but a free-will donation will be accepted.

Square dancing in Schuylerville

SCHUYLERVILLE — The Country Round & Square Dance Association will host a dance from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the old Saratoga American Legion post, 6 Clancey St. Live music will be performed by Ole Time Country. All are welcome; dress is casual.

Adults cost $7; kids age 6-17 cost $2; kids under age 6 are free. For more information, call Linda at 518-812-8752 or Jean at 518-747-9186.

Poetry Night at Battenkill Books

CAMBRIDGE — Battenkill Books will host a Poetry Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the 15 East Main St. bookshop. Bring several poems to read. The event is open to the public and all are welcome. For more information, go to www.battenkillbooks.com.

Movie night: ‘The Conjuring’

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host a free movie night showing the film “The Conjuring” at 7 p.m. Thursday at 210 Main St.

In 1970, paranormal investigators and demonologists Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed (Patrick Wilson) Warren are summoned to the home of Carolyn (Lili Taylor) and Roger (Ron Livingston) Perron. The Perrons and their five daughters have recently moved into a secluded farmhouse, where a supernatural presence has made itself known. Though the manifestations are relatively benign at first, events soon escalate in horrifying fashion, especially after the Warrens discover the house's macabre history.

Admission and popcorn are free. For more information, visit www.mystrandtheater.org.

Live at the Park Theater: Kaleb Dingmon

GLENS FALLS —The Park Theater will host American singer-songwriter Kaleb Dingmon from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday at 14 Park St.

The New York state native began recording music at the age of 12, recording the earliest works from his home studio. His song, “U Got Me Crazy,” released in the summer of 2014, became his first official hit, as it garnered tens of thousands of plays on YouTube & SoundCloud, thrusting him into the spotlight, followed by “Make Bread,” released in 2019, which amassed upward of 100,000 streams in a few months. Among his most significant influences can be found the most prominent names in pop, R&B, hip hop and rap.

Tickets cost $15-$20 and are available at www.parktheatergf.com. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will show “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with special musical guests The Groovy Ghoulies at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. There will be audience participation during the film.

Opening act features the live band The Groovy Ghoulies playing glam rock hits from Bowie, Kiss, T-Rex and more. The band starts at 7:30 p.m.; movie begins at 8:15 p.m.

A cult classic, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” features sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, as they discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

General admission is $10 for general seating. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.

Philip Skene and the Battle of Bennington

WHITEHALL — The 82nd annual meeting of the Washington County Historical Society will take place Saturday at Skene Manor, 8 Potter Terrace. Coffee hour will begin at 10 a.m. The business meeting will follow at 10:30 ending with awards.

The program, “Philip Skene and the Battle of Bennington,” by David Pitlyk will begin at 11:45 a.m.

Philip Skene was on a course to become one of the most prominent citizens of the province of New York. Returning from Great Britain as the newly appointed “Lieutenant Governor of the Fort of Ticonderoga and Crown Point” in 1775, he already claimed a vast acreage around present-day Whitehall.

The events of the American Revolution would forever alter his fortunes. When Lt. Col. Baum was ordered by General Burgoyne to march to Bennington in 1777, Skene would accompany him as a follower of the British army. Such was his reputation that many patriots assumed that Skene was in command of Crown Forces there.

Pitlyk’s presentation investigates Skene with special emphasis on one of the defining moments of his life, the Battle of Bennington. Pitlyk will explain more about this influential man, his role in the battle and his ultimate downfall.

For more information, contact the Washington County Historical Society from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday or Friday at 518-747-9108.

The program is open to the public at no charge. The presentation will be held in the meeting room on the second floor, and there is no elevator. Donations will gladly be accepted. Preregistration is not required.