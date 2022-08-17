WEEKEND PLUS: Beam yourself up to Trekonderoga

It’s warp time!

Ticonderoga will be full of "Star Trek" fans this weekend eager to meet "Next Generation" stars Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden and John de Lancie. Take the “Star Trek: The Original Series” Set Tour and walk the corridors of the USS Enterprise. It would be "highly illogical" to miss it.

If you are not ready to “engage” with your inner Trekkie, there are plenty of other events happening around the region this weekend. The Strand in Hudson Falls will hold events all weekend, starting with the Songwriters in the Round event Thursday evening.

Adirondack Creamery will hold an ice cream social at Glen Lake Park on Friday evening.

The Lake George Music Festival will host its final performance of classical music Thursday night in Lake George. The Lake George Dinner Theatre will continue its run of “First Night.”

And Broadway Upstate will perform “Frozen Jr.” all weekend at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls.

Trekonderoga

TICONDEROGA — Beam yourself up to Ticonderoga Friday, Saturday and Sunday for Trekonderoga featuring Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden and John de Lancie from “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” on the set of the original “Enterprise” at 112 Montcalm St.

The “Star Trek: The Original Series” Set Tour features tours of the painstakingly re-created sets, which were built based on the original blueprints and detailing. Fans will be able to walk the corridors, sickbay, briefing room, captain’s quarters, transporter room and main engineering of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Tour guides share behind-the-scenes information and explain how the original sets were designed and erected.

For more information, tickets and schedule, go to www.startrektour.com/trekonderoga/.

Songwriters in the Round

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host Songwriters in the Round at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 210 Main St.

Songwriters include Phil Henry, Ray Agnew, Carl Rubino and Doug Irving. The show includes the release of the new CD, “Heart Rumors.”

General admission tickets are $15. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484.

Ice Cream Field Day

LAKE GEORGE — Adirondack Creamery will host an ice cream social from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday to benefit the Glen Lake Protection Fund and restoration projects at Glen Lake Park across from the Glen Lake kayak launch, 290 Glen Lake Road.

Adirondack Creamery, a small family-owned and -operated business founded at Silver Bay on northern Lake George has used its products to bring people together to support Ukrainian and Syrian refugees as well as summer meal programs for children in poverty-stricken sections of Rochester. The company is now sharing its ice cream to support a community cause close to home in the Lake George region.

Adirondack Creamery will feature a selection of flavors including familiar favorites as well as unique flavors such as Kulfi Pistachio Cardamom and Syrian Date and Walnut. The event will include family fun field games. Children are invited to share chalk art and paintings of their favorite activities or memories in the lake or on the playground.

The event is open to the public and all proceeds from the $5 admission fee and any donations will benefit the Glen Lake Protection Fund and restoration projects at Glen Lake Park.

For more information, go to www.adirondackcreamery.com.

Lake George Music Festival finale

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Music Festival will perform its final symphony orchestra concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Carriage House at the Fort William Henry Hotel, 48 Canada St.

Roger Kalia will conduct the concert, which will feature Bela Bartok Romanian folk dances, Sergei Rachmaninoff symphonic dances, and the world premiere performance of Pascal Le Boeuf’s new triple concerto for arx duo, Barbora Kolářová, and the Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra.

Since 2011, the mission of the Lake George Music Festival has been to bring classical works and modern masterpieces together for an eight-day immersive music experience for all to enjoy. For more information, go to www.lakegeorgemusicfestival.com.

Events at The Strand Theatre

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host Parrotbeach, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, at 8 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. The family-friendly event will feature Buffett’s all-time favorite island tunes.

General admission is $25. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. Tickets are also available online through Brown Paper Tickets. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484.

The Strand Theatre will also host Sugar and The Tree’s Campfire Jamboree at 8 p.m. Saturday at the historic theater. This acoustic Americana duo includes Heather Richards and Marc Vincent from the upstate New York region.

General admission tickets are $10 and are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only.

The Strand Theatre will also show the 1954 American crime drama movie, “On the Waterfront,” at 6 p.m. Sunday at the theater. Admission is free.

Lake George Dinner Theatre: ‘First Night’

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Dinner Theatre will perform the romantic comedy “First Night” by Jack Neary at the Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Canada St. Dinner shows are at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Luncheon shows are at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

“First Night” takes place on New Year’s Eve 1985, where Danny Fleming is working at a video store, convinced that his dreams are never going to happen. Back into his life walks his old flame Meredith O’Connor — now Sister Meredith-Louise — and it becomes an uproarious New Year’s Eve to remember.

The show is directed by Jarel Davidow, and stars Jay DeYonker as Danny Fleming and Molly Bader as Meredith O’Connor.

When buying tickets, attendees will have choices for their three course meal: medallions of beef, chicken piccata, or seared salmon, all served with salad, rolls, vegetables, fingerling potatoes, cheesecake, and coffee or hot tea. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available upon request.

Tickets cost $82.50 for general seating and $73.50 for seniors. The show without dinner costs $48.50.

Tickets are now available for purchase online or through the Lake George Dinner Theatre administrative office by calling 518-879-6218. To purchase online, or for more information, visit www.lakegeorgedinnertheatre.org.

The Lake George Dinner Theatre has been around since 1968.

Food Truck Corral

GLENS FALLS — The Shirt Factory will host the Thursday Market & Food Truck Corral from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at 21 Cooper St.

There will be food, vendors and fun for the kids with outdoor seating and three stages of live music. Visit the shops inside The Shirt Factory as well.

Broadway Upstate presents ‘Frozen Jr.’

GLENS FALLS — Broadway Upstate will perform “Frozen Jr.” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, “Frozen Jr.” brings Elsa, Anna and the magical lad of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

Tickets cost $15. For tickets or more information, go to www.broadwayupstate.com or www.woodtheater.org, or call the box office at 518-480-4878 or email boxoffice@woodtheater.org.

Outdoor cinema: ‘Spider-Man 2’

GLENS FALLS — The movie “Spider-Man 2” will be shown at Glens Falls City Park at dusk on Friday, sponsored by The Queensbury Hotel, O’Brien Insurance, TCT Federal Credit Union, World Awareness Children’s Museum and 333 Glen Street Associates. Admission is free.

All shows begin at dusk and are weather permitting. Family-friendly movies will be shown every Friday through Aug. 26.