WEEKEND PLUS: Antique and classic boats return to Lake George

Boat enthusiasts will be dropping anchor in Lake George this weekend as the Lake George Antique & Classic Boat Show Rendezvous floats into town. The two-day event will boast more than 50 vessels. This year the event will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of Chris-Craft Boats.

If you don’t have sea legs, head on over to several other events taking place on land this weekend.

The Washington County Fair continues from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday in Easton.

The Lake George Arts Project will present a special Thursday night fireworks show at 7 p.m. Thursday in Shepard Park in Lake George.

And the Fort William Henry Museum will present an interactive viewing of the 1992 film, “The Last of the Mohicans,” on Friday.

Antique & Classic Boat Show Rendezvous

LAKE GEORGE — More than 50 antique and classic boats will be on display both in and out of the water at the 48th annual Lake George Antique & Classic Boat Show Rendezvous starting at 9 a.m. Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday in Lake George.

Classic wooden boat manufacturers include Century, Chris-Craft, Elco, Fay & Bowen, Gar Wood, Hacker-Craft, Hutchinson Boat Works, Lyman, Riva, Shepherd Boats Ltd. and Stanley Boat Works. This year the event will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of Chris-Craft Boats.

For more information and a schedule of events, go to https://acbs-adc.org/calendar-3/

‘As Bees in Honey Drown’

HUDSON FALLS — The Experimental Theatre Company of Glens Falls Community Theatre will present a stage reading of “As Bees in Honey Drown,” by Douglas Carter Beane, at 7 p.m. Friday at the Strand Theatre, 210 Main St.

Directed by Janet Davies and populated by a cast of familiar local actors, several of whom portray different characters, this show is about vanity and sudden fame.

Donations will be accepted at the door. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.

Washington County Fair

EASTON — The Washington County Fair continues to be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at 392 Old Schuylerville Road. For a schedule of events or to get tickets, go to washingtoncountyfair.com.

Broadway Upstate presents ‘Frozen Jr.’

GLENS FALLS — Broadway Upstate will perform “Frozen Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, “Frozen Jr.” brings Elsa, Anna and the magical lad of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

Tickets cost $15. For tickets or more information, go to www.broadwayupstate.com or www.woodtheater.org, or call the box office at 518-480-4878 or email boxoffice@woodtheater.org.

Food Truck Corral

GLENS FALLS — The Shirt Factory will host the Thursday Market & Food Truck Corral from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at 21 Cooper St.

There will be food, vendors and fun for the kids with outdoor seating and three stages of live music. Visit the shops inside The Shirt Factory as well.

Thursday night fireworks

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Arts Project will present a special Thursday night fireworks show at 7 p.m. Thursday in Shepard Park. Alex Torres and his Latin Orchestra will perform an original blend of Afro-Caribbean rhythms such as salsa, merengue, cha-cha, bomba, plena and Latin jazz. Bring a picnic basket and a lawn blanket or chair.

Fridays at the Lake: Vivid

LAKE GEORGE — The Fridays at the Lake summer concert series continues at 6 p.m. Friday at Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., featuring headline act Vivid with opening act The Jonathan Newell Band. The concerts take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 2. Admission is free.

Vivid, which will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., is a five-piece dance/rock party band from Hartford, Connecticut, that has been entertaining audiences on the East Coast for the past two decades. Opening the show from 6 to 7:10 p.m. is the Jonathan Newell Band comprised of Newell, his wife, Jennifer, their teenage sons, Brandon and Evan, and a rhythm section of Tommy Ryzuck on bass and Rye Wylie on drums. The band covers music from the 1960s-1980s, including music by Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Bruce Hornsby and 10,000 Maniacs.

Outdoor cinema: ‘Encanto’

GLENS FALLS — The movie “Encanto” will be shown at Glens Falls City Park at dusk on Friday, sponsored by The Queensbury Hotel, O’Brien Insurance, TCT Federal Credit Union, World Awareness Children’s Museum and 333 Glen Street Associates. The show will begin at dusk. This is the last outdoor movie of the summer. Admission is free.

'The Last of the Mohicans' interactive movie

LAKE GEORGE — The Fort William Henry Museum will present an interactive viewing of the 1992 film “The Last of the Mohicans,” starring Daniel Day Lewis, at 7 p.m. Friday at 48 Canada St.

While you watch the R-rated movie under the stars, action will come to life around you with attacks on the English troops, musket fire and cannon blasts. Rain date is Saturday.

For pricing and information, go to www.fwhmuseum.com/events/.

Hickory Bands, Brews and BBQ

WARRENSBURG — Hickory Ski Center will host Hickory Bands, Brews and BBQ from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at 43 Hickory Hill Road. Enjoy live music on the mountain, food, Adirondack brews and wine and family fun.

Adults cost $10; kids 12 and under are free. For more information, go to www.skihickory.com.