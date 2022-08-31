WEEKEND PLUS: Adirondack Independence Music Festival kicks off Friday

It’s the unofficial last weekend of summer, so get out and enjoy it.

The Adirondack Independence Music Festival is a great way to say goodbye to the summer of 2022. The three-day event starts at 1 p.m. Friday and rocks on all weekend until 11 p.m. Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George.

Also this Friday is the last weekend of Fridays at the Lake, featuring the band Kick, at Lake George’s Shepard Park.

The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls has a whole weekend of music on tap.

And Delaney Silvernell, a Queensbury native and former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” is back for a one-night-only concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls.

Adirondack Independence Music Festival

LAKE GEORGE — The three-day Adirondack Independence Music Festival will take place starting at 1 p.m. Friday and at noon on Saturday and Sunday with music running continuously across two side-by-side stages until 11 p.m. all three nights at the Charles R. Wood Park.

The 2022 lineup features moe., Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Dopapod, Pink Talking Fish, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime, Ryan Montbleau Band, White Denim, lespecial, Dogs in a Pile, Neighbor, Hayley Jane & The Primates, Freekbass & The Bump Assembly, Lucid, Joe Samba, Bella's Bartok, The Big Takeover, West End Blend, Funky Dawgz, Root Shock, Annie in the Water, Ghosts of Jupiter, Sly Fox and the Hustlers and Hayley Jane.

There will be a beer and wine selection, a full bar, and food and merchandise vendors. Gates open at noon Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Children ages 12 and under are free. Tickets range from $65 for a single day ticket to $340 for a three-day VIP ticket. VIP tickets include admission to the show, a meal, snacks, half-priced adult beverages, $2 waters/soft drinks, a private viewing area with private bar and access to private bathrooms.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://adkmusicfest.com/.

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys at 8 p.m. Friday at the 14 Park St. theater. The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys have brought music from rural bluegrass festival stages and the rock clubs of Europe.

Tickets cost $25-$30. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

Thirsty Thursday Trivia at Adirondack Winery

QUEENSBURY — Adirondack Winery will host Thirsty Thursday Trivia at its Queensbury Tasting Room and Winemaking Facility from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at 395 Big Bay Road.

Gather up a smart crew to enjoy wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, cider, charcuterie boards and wine ice cream desserts. This is a general knowledge team trivia format consisting of 20 fun questions, including a music round, “Price Is Right” question, fast-four round, a picture round, and a "Jeopardy!"-style final wager/question.

Prizes range from a free cocktail to a free bottle of wine for every member of your team (up to six people, $22 or less wine). Visit adkwinery.com/bookqby to reserve a spot.

Fridays at the Lake: Kick

LAKE GEORGE — The Fridays at the Lake summer concert series continues at 6 p.m. Friday at Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., featuring headline act Kick with opening act The Schmooze. The concerts take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 2. Admission is free.

Kick, which will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., has a broad repertoire of more than 400 songs covering many genres. Opening the show from 6 to 7:10 p.m. is The Schmooze, one of the region’s premier party bands for the past 15 years. The Schmooze will play its versions of rock, pop, dance and country cover tunes.

This is the last Fridays at the Lake concert of the season. All Fridays at the Lake are free to the public, and food and beverage vendors are on site.

Food Truck Corral

GLENS FALLS — The Shirt Factory will host the Thursday Market & Food Truck Corral from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at 21 Cooper St.

There will be food, vendors and fun for the kids with outdoor seating and three stages of live music. Visit the shops inside The Shirt Factory as well.

Jazz double bill

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host a jazz double bill will Claire Daly Trio with Elizabeth Woodbury Kasius and the band Heard at 7 p.m. Thursday at 210 Main St.

New York City-based baritone saxophonist Claire Daly is a multiple jazz award winner who performed with the Robert Palmer “Addicted To Love” tour, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Louis Cole BB, the Diva Big Band and others.

Heard’s sound incorporates influences from West Africa, Brazil, the Caribbean and beyond. Their core quintet includes Jonathan Greene on woodwinds, Bobby Kendall on bass, Brian Melick on drums, Zorkie Nelsonon on percussion/vocals and Elizabeth Woodbury Kasius on keyboard/vocals.

Tickets cost $15 for general admission; $10 for seniors; and $5 for students. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484.

Songwriter's Showcase

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will also host a Songwriter’s Showcase hosted by Lucas Garrett from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. Enjoy a night of stories and song featuring the talents of Lucas Garrett and Angelina Valente playing in support of the upcoming record “Reaching Through Dreams.”

Lucas Garrett has played professionally for more than nine years. In this time, he has incorporated his idiosyncratic vocal stylings with an unusual blend of progressive rock, folk, new wave and indie to create a unique sound.

Angelina Valente grew up in Galway, where she developed a love for performing at a very young age. She attended Rider University, where she graduated with a BFA in musical theater. It was there that she developed a love for writing music.

General admission is $12. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484.

Delaney Silvernell to play Wood Theater

GLENS FALLS — After three sold-out concerts at the Wood Theater in 2018, Delaney Silvernell, a former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” is back for a one-night-only concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.

Delaney will take to the cabaret space stage for an intimate evening of original music, including unreleased singles.

Silvernell, a 2014 Queensbury graduate, was on the 15th season of the hit NBC television show in fall 2018. The $25 general admission tickets are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35085/production/1131882. For more information go to www.woodtheater.org.