WEEKEND: New Hyde exhibit features master printer Robert Blackburn

If the weather forecast has you thinking about ways to stay warm this weekend, head to The Hyde Collection for the opening of a new Smithsonian exhibition of influential Black artist and master printer Robert Blackburn.

The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls has two of shows coming to its historic theater stage. Elvis fans will enjoy tribute artists Matthew and Spencer Boyce on Friday night. Those who prefer the 1980s hair band music can enjoy Monsters of Rock on Saturday night.

The Park Theater will host Comedy After Dark at the Park with stand-up comedian Tony Deyo on Friday.

Those who can stand the cold temps this weekend can partake of a number of outside activities including a family hike at Moreau Lake State Park, Snowfest at West Mountain and the Ice Castles at Lake George.

Blackburn exhibition

GLENS FALLS — The life and works of influential Black artist and master printer Robert Blackburn, whose innovation and expertise with the medium helped define the overall aesthetic of the American graphics “boom,” will be highlighted in a new Smithsonian exhibition at The Hyde Collection opening Saturday.

“Robert Blackburn & Modern American Printmaking,” curated by Deborah Cullen, is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in cooperation with the Trust for Robert Blackburn and The Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts’ Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop Program.

Blackburn was a key artist in developing printmaking in the United States. He became known as an influential teacher and master printer, engaging with avant-garde artistic ideas while promoting a new collaborative approach to a traditional medium. The exhibition traces Blackburn’s artistic evolution alongside the original prints of other iconic 20th-century American artists with whom he collaborated.

Blackburn was born to Jamaican immigrants on Dec. 10, 1920, and raised in Harlem during the Harlem Renaissance, an unparalleled flourishing of the arts, centered in New York City’s creative Black community. The arts were considered crucial to society's well-being and a fertile medium for activism, and these values resonated with Blackburn throughout his life and work. In 1947, he founded a printmaking workshop as a welcoming space where artists of any level could learn and create together, and it remains in operation to this day. Blackburn’s art gradually shifted from figurative work to highly colored abstraction.

The Hyde exhibit features approximately 60 works, including lithographs, woodcut, intaglio and watercolors by Blackburn and the artists he collaborated with, including Grace Hartigan, Robert Rauschenberg, Elizabeth Catlett and Romare Bearden.

The Hyde Collection is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. All visitors must wear face masks in the museum. General admission is $12 for adults over the age of 18, $10 for senior citizens age 60 and over. For more information, call the admissions desk at 518-792-1761, ext. 350 or go to www.hydecollection.org.

Elvis Night

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host Elvis Night with tribute artists Matthew and Spencer Boyce from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. Performers will be backed by the Suspicious Minds Tribute Band. Special guest Alexis Solheid will portray Marilyn Monroe as the opening act.

Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office; cash or check only. Tickets can also be purchased online through Brown Paper Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5346782. Tickets cost $25.

For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484. All attendees and staff members must wear masks.

Monsters of Rock

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host the Monsters of Rock, a tribute to ‘80s metal bands from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at 210 Main St. Bang your head to the music of Motley Crue, Ratt, Poison, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Dokken, Ozzy, Metallica and more.

Tickets cost $15; kids age 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office; cash or check only. Tickets can also be purchased online through Brown Paper Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5346791.

For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484. All attendees and staff members must wear masks.

Comedy after Dark

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host Comedy After Dark with stand-up comedian Tony Deyo at 8 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St.

Deyo is known most notably for his sharp, quick material and near-perfect comedic timing from his years as a professional symphony musician.

In 2013, he made his late-night television debut on “Conan.” Within a year, he had added appearances on “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” AXS TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live,” and “Comics Unleashed” with Byron Allen. His album, “Comedy Road Trip,” landed on the Billboard magazine comedy chart and debuted as the No. 1 selling stand-up album on iTunes.

He recently appeared on Jeff Foxworthy’s podcast, “A Comic Mind,” was named one of the year’s best by the New York Post, and can be heard regularly on SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

Comedy After Dark at The Park includes a feature act, a host, and a guest comedian to make up nearly two hours of comedy entertainment, complete with a cash bar. Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to guarantee seating at the show.

This show contains mature content. Tickets cost $22-$25. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. For tickets or more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

Snowfest

QUEENSBURY — West Mountain will host its annual Snowfest event from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday with live music from the Coverups.

Free four-hour ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for skiing are available at Curtis Lumber in Ballston Spa and Honest Weight Food Co-op. Vouchers are limited. A bonfire and face painting will be featured. Tubing, lessons and rentals are not included. For more information, go to westmountain.com.

Family hike

GANSEVOORT — Moreau Lake State Park will host a family hike at 2 p.m. Sunday at 605 Old Saratoga Road. Hike from the office down to the warming hut, across to the lake and back up to the office. Hikers are sure to see animal habitats and tracks, organizers said.

The event is for kids of all ages and their guardians. Tickets cost $1 per child. Registration is required. Call 518-917-2174 to register.

Ice Castles

LAKE GEORGE — The Ice Castles attraction in Lake George will open to the public from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park.

The interactive experience features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

Artisans have spent the last eight weeks growing, harvesting and hand-placing icicles to create the life-size fairytale playground. This is Ice Castles’ first season in New York. The Utah-based company has four other locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Utah.

Tickets Monday through Thursday cost $20 for ages 12 and up and $15 for children ages 4 through 11. Weekend tickets cost $27 for ages 12 and up and $22 for children ages 4-11. The attraction is closed on Tuesdays. Most weekdays, Ice Castles is open from 4 to 9 p.m.

For guaranteed entry and the lowest price, organizers suggest buying tickets online in advance. Tickets are available at www.icecastles.com/new-york. The event has already sold over 57,000 tickets.

Because Ice Castles is an open-air, outdoor event, guests will not be required to provide proof of vaccination. Guests should wear masks and face coverings in common areas, near other guests and when interacting with employees.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.