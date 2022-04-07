WEEKEND: Music, games, art, Shakespeare and a Brewfast on tap this weekend

Fill this rainy weekend by attending a piano concert by American pianist Kyra Lombard, who will perform at The Hyde Collection on Saturday. Or take in “Henry VI, Part Two” by the Hudson River Shakespeare Company Friday or Saturday.

On Friday, art enthusiasts can make the rounds at a couple of receptions hosted by the Mountain Gallery and the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council.

To avoid the rain, gamers can spend 12 hours Saturday at Adirondacon’s ADK Tabletop Day “Smells Like Spring Spirit” at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls.

Kyra Lombard: de Blasiis Music Series

GLENS FALLS — American pianist Kyra Lombard will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., as part of the de Blasiis Music Series.

Lombard is currently pursuing a bachelor of music degree at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music under Peter Takács. She uses music to show others her love of Jesus.

Tickets can be purchased from de Blasiis at the door (cash or check only). All attendees should provide proof of vaccination and wear a mask at the performance.

Tickets cost $20 per person; $10 for college students with ID; and free for students through high school if accompanied by a guardian. Contact Bill Martin at 518-636-5975 with questions or to make reservations. For more information, go to www.hydecollection.org.

ADK Tabletop Day 2022

GLENS FALLS — Adirondacon will hold its ADK Tabletop Day 2022 “Smells Like Spring Spirit” from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St. Enjoy a day of modern board games, role-playing games and more.

There's a schedule of games you can sign up for in advance, those you can join during the day and a lending library full of games you can try out on your own. There will also be game designers sharing their newest projects.

In addition, the event will give away door prizes, raffles and more. The main sponsor, Cooper's Cave Games, will be vending as well as Gamer Gifts by FSP. For more information, visit @Adirondacon on social media. Door prizes will be given away throughout the day and there will be a raffle to benefit the charity Extra Life, which benefits the Local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Tickets cost $12-$15. Attendance will be capped, so registration is recommended. For more information, go to https://woodtheater.org/events/.

‘Henry VI, Part Two’

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson River Shakespeare Company opens its 2022 season with a spring production of “Henry VI, Part Two” at 8 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St.

“Henry VI, Part Two” continues the story of the Wars of the Roses and recounts the peasant rebellion, which hints at King Henry’s imminent downfall. The production will be done as a staged reading in the style of a radio show with sound effects and audience participation.

The theater company was in the middle of rehearsals for this play when the pandemic hit and the production shut down.

For tickets and information, call 518-747-4418 or email hrsc1999@aol.com, or check the Facebook page or website at hudsonrivershakespeare.org for additional information. No reservations are necessary. Masks are optional but encouraged.

'Times Blur' opening reception

GLENS FALLS — The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council will open its third exhibit of 2022, “Times Blur,” featuring the work of Renee O’Brien and Terry Teitelbaum, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at 7 Lapham Place. The show, itself, will run through May 11.

Members receive a 15% discount in the LARAC gift shop opening night. The reception is free and open to the public.

Guild at the Gallery

GLENS FALLS — The Mountain Gallery will host an opening reception for the Guild of Adirondack Artists from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 21 Bay St.

The exhibit, “Guild at the Gallery,” runs through May 21. The reception is free and open to the public.

Mountain Gallery is a fine arts gallery featuring the work of regional Adirondack artists.

Glens Falls Brewfest

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Brewfest will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cool Insuring Arena’s Heritage Hall, at 1 Civic Center Plaza.

All proceeds benefit the Adirondack Theatre Festival and the Feeder Canal Alliance. Enjoy handcrafted brews and live music from the Saratoga Strings Band.

Tickets cost $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Designated drivers cost $15. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. For more information or tickets, go to https://glensfallsbrewfest.org/.

Autism Expo and Art Exhibit

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The 10th annual Autism Expo and Art Exhibit will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Saratoga City Center, 522 Broadway.

The family friendly event will offer resources for summer camps, therapeutic programs, employment and recreational opportunities. The event is sponsored by Saratoga Bridges and the Skidmore College Psychology Department.

For more information, contact Kristin Howarth at Kristin@upstatenyautism.org or call 518-791-2703 or Julie Marks jmarks@saratogabridges.org or call 518-587-0723.

