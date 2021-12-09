WEEKEND: Many holiday events on tap, from lighted tractors to pops concert

There are so many holiday events planned for this weekend, it’s hard to decide which to attend. The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls will continue its second weekend of its Holiday Open House. The Fort Salem Theater will host a holiday sing-along celebration as well as holiday shopping market. Meet up with artist Will Moses at Battenkill Books or grab a blanket and watch the Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” in Lake George. End your fun-filled weekend with a holiday pops concert by the Glens Falls Symphony.

Lighted Tractor Parade

GRANVILLE — Celebrate the holidays in Granville with the fourth annual Lighted Tractor Parade from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday.

Decorated tractors, firetrucks, ATVs and more will step off from Telescope Casual Furniture at 6 p.m. at 82 Church St. The parade will end at the former Manchester Wood property at 1159 county Route 24.

Attendees are encouraged to dress warm, social distance and wear a mask. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/Granvillelightedtractorparade.

Holiday Open House

GLENS FALLS — The 20th annual Holiday Open House at The Shirt Factory will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 71 Lawrence St.

Visitors will find open studios on all four floors as well as guest vendors in the halls. Shop for unique and handmade gifts made by local artists. Admission is free.

Ha-Ha-Holiday Comedy Show

LAKE GEORGE — The Courtyard Marriott Lake George will host the Ha-Ha-Holiday Comedy Show at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday at 365 Canada St. The show will feature a line-up of comedians including Brandy Thomas, Ralph Anthony, Dan Frank and Cody Montanye.

The show is for ages 18 and older. Proper ID is required.

The comedy show is part of the Holiday Festival of Lights in Lake George. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, go to https://eventstoat.net/lake-george-festival-of-lights/.

Holiday windows

CAMBRIDGE — Windows in the Cambridge area will be decorated and illuminated each evening from Dec. 1 through Jan. 15. A mix of individual homes, businesses and organizations are slated to participate. The public is invited to take a drive or walk to enjoy the lights of Cambridge.

Each night, a new window will be revealed at approximately 5 p.m. The public is invited to gather on the sidewalk for the reveal. Some locations are promising holiday treats. Participants should adhere to all CDC guidelines.

This project was launched locally in 2019 and is based on the Advent windows tradition that is popular in England. Find a map and more information at https://www.facebook.com/holidaywindows12816 or on Instagram @holidaywindows12816.

Indoor holiday market

SALEM — The Fort Salem Theater will host a special holiday shopping market from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 11 East Broadway. Admission is free.

The market will feature Anna Villarreal jewelry and greeting cards, Austin & Ollie, CountryLane Creationz, Dakota Jade Designs, Elements Spa Essentials, Evers green Upcycle, Gotta Have It Fashion Accessories, Hazelwood & Co. and MW Farmstead, as well as authors Heather Bellanca and Autumn Fleming.

The market will remain open for two additional hours for patrons of “There's No Business Like Snow Business.”

‘There's No Business Like Snow Business’

SALEM — The Fort Salem Theater will perform “There’s No Business Like Snow Business,” a holiday celebration concert, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the 11 East Broadway theater. Stars from this season’s main stage productions will perform an original holiday show tune sing-a-long for the whole family.

Local favorites the Susi Shoes Dancers will make a guest appearance, and 14-year-old soloist Alexandra Behmoiram will make her Fort Salem Theater debut.

Proof of vaccination for guests over age 12 and masks are required for entry. Tickets cost $15-$30 and can be purchased at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35567/production/1070552.

‘It's a Wonderful Life’ in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” will play at the Shepard Park Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Friday on Canada Street. Admission is free. The event is to benefit the Lake George Food Pantry at Caldwell Presbyterian Church.

The church will collect personal care items such as shampoo, deodorant, shavers, feminine hygiene products and toothpaste. Dress warm and bring your own hot cocoa. Admission is free.

Will Moses at Battenkill Books

CAMBRIDGE — Battenkill Books will host a special event as illustrator and artist Will Moses signs copies of his new book, “The First Christmas,” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 15 East Main St. Based on the lyrics of the beloved carol, "O Little Town of Bethlehem," the picture book in Moses' acclaimed folk art style is perfect for families to read together.

Moses is the great-grandson of renowned folk art painter Grandma Moses. He creates paintings that reflect the quiet beauty of this tiny community nestled close to the Vermont border. He has developed his own folk style and become an internationally beloved artist, with his art displayed in collections throughout the world including at the White House.

Moses lives and works at the Mt. Nebo Gallery in his hometown of Eagle Bridge with his wife, Sharon, and their three children. Admission is free.

‘The Nutcracker’ ballet

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Ballet Theater will perform “The Nutcracker” ballet at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St. This will be Adirondack Ballet Theater's 30th year anniversary presentation of Tchaikovsky's timeless holiday classic.

More than 50 dancers ages 4-18 and a guest artist will perform this full-length ballet. All attendees must show valid proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination. Attendees under age 12 or that are not yet eligible to be vaccinated may attend while wearing a mask throughout. Masks for vaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged.

Tickets cost $18. To purchase tickets, go to www.woodtheater.org.

Holiday Pops concert

QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual Holiday Pops concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the SUNY Adirondack Auditorium, 640 Bay Road. The family friendly concert will feature holiday favorites from around the world. Tickets cost $30 for adults; $10 for students.

Both proof of full vaccination and masks are required for all attendees. There will be no audience sing-alongs this year.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to https://theglensfallssymphony.org.

