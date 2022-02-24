WEEKEND: Local theaters offer weekend entertainment

It’s looking like a snowy weekend, and those who look forward to more white stuff can spend the weekend snowshoeing at Up Yonda Farm or enjoying the many outdoor activities at the last weekend of the 2022 Lake George Winter Carnival.

Local theaters have a great lineup of indoor entertainment. The Park Theater in Glens Falls will host comedian Casey James Salengo on Friday and The Wildmans on Saturday. The historic Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls will offer a full weekend of performances with the McKrells on Friday and the Ernie LaRouche Band on Saturday night.

Comedy After Dark

GLENS FALLS — Casey James Salengo will perform at Comedy After Dark at The Park Theater at 8 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St.

Salengo is a stand-up comedian, born in Vermont, raised in upstate New York and now living in New York City. He has his own half-hour special on Comedy Central, and his debut album, “Wild Country Phoenix,” is now available on all platforms.

He’s been featured on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “This Week at the Comedy Cellar” and “Comedy Knockout.”

Comedy After Dark at The Park includes a feature act, a host and a guest comedian to make up nearly two hours of comedy entertainment, complete with a cash bar. Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to guarantee seating at the show.

This show contains mature content. Tickets cost $22-$25. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

Snowshoe at Up Yonda

BOLTON LANDING — Snowshoe with Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center at either 10:30 a.m., noon or 1:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 5239 Lake Shore Drive.

During the hourlong program, learn the basics of snowshoeing, animal tracking, winter ecology and the history of Warren County’s only Environmental Education Center. The journey will cover roughly 1 mile of easy-moderate terrain, and will end at the Lake George Vista — a great spot for pictures.

Weather permitting, guests can enjoy hot chocolate and a warm bonfire after the hike. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and pre-registration is recommended.

Cost is $5 per person if no snowshoe rentals are needed; $8 per person for program and snowshoe rental; plus $5 per vehicle day-use fee. Beginners are welcome. The program is best suited for guests ages 5 and older.

Register at upyondafarm.com.

Lake George Winter Carnival

LAKE GEORGE — The fourth and final weekend of the Lake George Winter Carnival will kick off with sanctioned car races on the ice from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

A mac ‘n’ cheese cook-off will take place at 12:30 Saturday at the Shepard Park amphitheater. Make your own tie-dyed T-shirt at the souvenir tent in Shepard Park from 2 to 4 p.m., eat s’mores in the park at 5:30 p.m. and enjoy fireworks over the ice at 7 p.m.

Sunday will feature sanctioned car races, a Sundae Funday with karaoke at noon and the Super Bowl Sunday Warm-up Keg Toss at 2 p.m.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature bonfires on the beach, cornhole games, wood-carving demonstrations, children’s activities, pony rides and the LG Dog’s Got Talent Contest. A Polar Plunge will take place at 3 p.m. both days.

All events are weather and ice permitting and subject to change. Attendees should adhere to all current COVID-19 guidelines.

Buy pre-sale tickets at https://lgwintercarnival.ticketleap.com/. For a full schedule of events, go to www.facebook.com/LGWinterCarnival/.

The Wildmans

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host The Wildmans playing Appalachian mountain music at 7 p.m. Saturday at 14 Park St.

The Wildmans come from the hills of Floyd, Virginia. From campsite jamming at festivals and fiddlers conventions and a college-level music education comes the foundation for musical exploration that sets this group apart, taking the audience on a musical journey that reflects the growth and passion of these talented musicians.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $22-$25 and are available at www.parktheatergf.com.

The McKrells

HUDSON FALLS — The McKrells will perform at The Strand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. Kevin McKrell pioneered American Celtic music beginning in 1979 with “Donnybrook Fair.”

The original trio’s 1982 album, “Tunnel Tigers,” remains a landmark of the form with its blend of Clancy Brothers swagger and upstate New York attitude.

Tickets cost $20. For tickets, go to www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5363045.

Ernie LaRouche Band

HUDSON FALLS — The Ernie LaRouche Band will take the stage at The Strand Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday at 210 Main St. The band will feature music of Boston, Foreigner, Survivor, 38 Special, Styx, Journey, Heart, the Eagles, Brian Adams and more.

LaRouche grew up in upstate New York before moving to Boston to attend the Berklee School of Music. In 2008, he became a member of World Play with Ray Greene and Tracy Bonham opening for Roger Daltrey, Joss Stone, Darius Rucker and the Goo Goo Dolls. In 2013, he became the full-time drummer for Britney Spears, performing her “Piece of Me” residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. In 2016, LaRouche returned to his hometown to help restore the historic Strand Theatre.

To reserve a ticket, call 518-832-3484.

