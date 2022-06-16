WEEKEND: LARAC, Whipple City festivals top busy slate of events

The curtain goes up this weekend on the Adirondack Theatre Festival with its first show of the season called “The Chinese Lady,” at the Charles R. Wood Theater.

The ever popular LARAC festival will occupy Glens Falls City Park on Saturday and Sunday with food and crafts and wares galore. It’s also Law Enforcement Officers Weekend in Lake George.

The 30th annual Whipple City Festival will take place Friday and Saturday in the village of Greenwich. Also in Greenwich, a new historical marker will be placed at the Susan B. Anthony childhood home in the hamlet of Battenville at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Adirondack Theatre Festival: “The Chinese Lady”

GLENS FALLS — The first weekend of the Adirondack Theatre Festival kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday with “The Chinese Lady,” at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St. Shows also take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Fresh from a sold-out run at NYC’s Public Theater, this show is quickly becoming one of the most widely produced plays in America. In a little-known true episode from the 19th century, a 14-year-old girl is brought from China to New York Harbor and put on display as the first Chinese woman in America.

Her surreal journey takes her from Andrew Jackson’s Oval Office to P.T. Barnum’s circus tent to the harsh reality of the Chinese Exclusion Act.

Tickets cost $25-$45 and are available at www.woodtheater.org. The show is best enjoyed by audiences age 12 and up.

LARAC June Arts Festival

GLENS FALLS — The 51st annual Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council June Arts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Glens Fall City Park.

The festival features almost 80 exhibitors offering a variety of products like jewelry, home items, food items, fine art, textiles, garden decorations and more. The event takes place rain or shine.

The festival also includes nonprofit booths, art demonstrations, children’s activities, food concessions and live entertainment by local musicians. Admission is free. For more information, contact festival coordinator Phil Casabona at festivals@larac.org or 518-798-1144 ext. 2.

Annual Whipple City Festival

GREENWICH — The 30th annual Whipple City Festival will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in the historic village of Greenwich. Festivities include a parade, 5K and 10K races, food, beer, cider and wine, as well as commercial and informational vendors.

Whipple City Festival will again take place over two days, starting with Mowry Park on Friday evening and on Main Street in the downtown area throughout the day on Saturday. The festival was canceled in 2020 and was a one-day event last year.

Proceeds from the event allow the Greenwich chamber to sponsor other community events throughout the year. For more information, go to www.whipplecityfestival.com.

Lake George Library Book Sale

LAKE GEORGE — The Friends of Lake George Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St. For more information, go to https://lakegeorgelibrary.sals.edu.

Susan B. Anthony sign dedication

GREENWICH — The Washington County Historical Society and the state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation will dedicate a new historic marker at the Susan B. Anthony childhood home at 2 p.m. Saturday at 2835 state Route 29 in Battenville.

The marker was made possible by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation Grant Program. The ceremony will include a welcome by Debi Craig, past president of the Washington County Historical Society. Coline Jenkins, great-great-granddaughter of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, will share a few words. Descendants of Anthony and her family will be in attendance.

The public is invited, however parking at the Anthony house will not be available. Shuttle buses will transport people from Greenwich Junior-Senior High School on Gray Avenue to the Anthony house. There will be two runs with two buses each leaving from the circle in front of Greenwich Junior-Senior High School at 1:15 and 1:30 p.m. Arrive 15 minutes prior to the departure of the shuttle.

For more information, contact the Washington County Historical Society at library@wchs-ny.org or call 518-747-9108.

Lake George Region Restaurant Week

LAKE GEORGE — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Lake George Region Restaurant wraps up Friday and Saturday at participating establishments in the area.

This year, Taste NY at the Adirondacks Welcome Center is sponsoring the promotion with a “Restaurant Challenge” that tasks participating restaurants to create a prix-fixe menu that includes at least one ingredient that is grown or produced in New York state.

Each participating restaurant will offer a special three-course menu for $30. The ingredients grown or produced in New York will be highlighted on the special Restaurant Week menus.

Patrons can enter to win gift cards donated by the participating restaurants. Ask a server for a Lake George Region Restaurant Week Survey or post about the meal using #DineLGR on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Twitter to be entered for a chance to win.

The special promotional price of $30 for a three-course meal includes only the specific menu choices curated by the participating restaurants, which are posted at www.lakegeorgechamber.com/restaurant week. The promotional price does not include tax, tip or beverages. Some restaurants exclude certain days during the week. That information is posted on the Chamber Restaurant Week page as well. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Boy Scout chicken barbecue

HUDSON FALLS — Boy Scout Troop 56 will hold a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Dimensional Mills, 337 Main St. Menu includes half a chicken, baked potato, dinner roll, and coleslaw or baked beans. Dinners cost $12. Drive-thru only.

Fridays at the Lake

LAKE GEORGE — This week’s Fridays at the Lake event will feature Alex Torres and the Latin Kings from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Shepard Park. The Stony Creek Band will open the show at 6 p.m.

The Bronx-born Alex Torres and his 12-piece orchestra will perform a blend of Afro-Caribbean rhythms, including salsa, merengue, cha-cha and bombs.

Admission is free, and food and beverage vendors will be on hand.

This week’s concert will be dedicated to the family who lost family members in last Sunday's motorcycle crash in Lake George. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of beverages and all tips will be donated to a scheduled June 22 fundraiser.

The concert will include the opening ceremonies for the Law Enforcement Officers Weekend.

Law Enforcement Officers Weekend

LAKE GEORGE — Law Enforcement Officers Weekend will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Fort William Henry Hotel, Shepard Park and other locations around Lake George.

Law Enforcement Officers Weekend welcomes all law enforcement officers, active and retired, and their families from across the nation and Canada to Lake George for a fun, relaxing and informative weekend. The weekend was developed by Officer Austin Glickman while a student in the New York City Police Academy. Law enforcement officers and their families are encouraged to relax, unwind and meet fellow officers.

Several events during the weekend are also open to the public, including a parade and ceremony, a K-9 demonstration, and a comedy show.

For a full schedule of events, go to https://leoweekend.com/product/leo-weekend-at-lake-george-june-17-19-2022/.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

