WEEKEND: Lake George Winterfest kicks off

There are so many ways to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022 this weekend. Lake George kicks off its Winterfest with discounts on a number of events including skiing, horse-drawn carriage rides, snowshoeing and more. But if you don’t want to stand outside in the cold, the Park Theater is offering a New Year’s Eve dinner and comedy show on Friday night. Strike into the new year with a party at Broadway Lanes in Fort Edward. Or start the new year with a hike up Prospect Mountain.

Lake George Winterfest

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Winterfest runs from Dec. 27 through March 11, offering wristbands that offer discounts on a myriad of activities including dog sledding, snowmobiling, horse-drawn sleigh rides, hotel and restaurant deals and hot chocolate stops.

A $20 Winterfest wristband nets a 15% discount at participating hotels and a 10% discount at participating restaurants, as well as access to horse-drawn carriage rides and hot cocoa stations.

A $30 Winterfest wristband gets all that, plus a winter activity like sleigh riding, snowmobiling or cross-country skiing.

For more information go to https://www.lakegeorgewinterfest.com/.

New Year's Eve Noisemaker Craft

GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will offer a New Year’s Eve Noisemaker Craft from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at 89 Warren St. The craft project is appropriate for all children and is free with museum admission.

Admission is $5 per person; children under age 3 are free. For more information, go to www.worldchildrensmuseum.org.

New Year's Eve Dinner and Comedy Show

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host a New Year’s Eve Dinner and Comedy Show from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St. The show will feature New York comic Doug Smith. The evening will include a champagne and cocktail happy hour, along with a three-course prix fixe menu curated by executive chef Matthew Delos.

Tickets cost $99 and includes tax, gratuity and complimentary champagne. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and dessert at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8:15 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.parktheatergf.com. Seating is limited. Email info@parktheatergf.com to inquire about availability.

New Year's Eve at Broadway Lanes

FORT EDWARD — Roll into 2022 with bowling from 9:30 p.m. Friday to 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Broadway Lanes, 359 Broadway.

The $30 attendance fee includes three hours of bowling, shoe rental, party favors, music, light show, games, prizes and food.

Reservations are encouraged. For reservations, go to www.familyfunbowling.com/.

First Day Hike at Prospect Mountain

LAKE GEORGE — Start the new year with a guided hike up Prospect Mountain starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The hike is 1.5 miles and climbs 1,630 feet from the trailhead to the 2,030 summit. The trailhead is located on Smith Street in the village of Lake George.

The hike offers sweeping views of the lake and the Adirondack Mountains.

All hikers must have appropriate clothing and footwear. Snowshoes or crampons are required. Weather conditions may make this trail extremely icy and require additional traction. Bring water, snacks or anything else needed for a hike. No pets are allowed.

Pre-registration is required and limited to 20 participants. Email Ben Thomas at Benjamin.thomas@dec.ny.gov (reference 'First Day Hike' in the subject line).

New Year's Day Frostbite Cruise

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Shoreline Cruises will offer a New Year’s Day Frostbite Cruise from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday starting at 2 Kurosaka Lane. Start the year with a cool cruise on Lake George with food and drinks, live entertainment and a spectacular setting.

Tickets cost $40 for adults; $30 for children ages 3 to 11.

For more information, go to www.lakegeorgeshoreline.com. All guests boarding the ship must be vaccinated and be able to show proof of this through the NYS Excelsior app when boarding. Masks will be required while boarding and de-boarding.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.