WEEKEND: Lake George Winter Carnival opens Saturday

Depending on your weather preferences, this is either a terrible weekend or a great weekend to be outside. For those who enjoy the wintry weather, this is the first weekend of the annual Lake George Winter Carnival, which starts at noon Saturday. The carnival will offer a chili cook-off, outhouse races on the lake and fireworks. And there should be plenty of snow for the naturalist-led snowshoeing at Up Yonda Farm in Bolton Landing.

Not a fan of the frosty flurries? The Charles R. Wood Theater will host the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour on Saturday and Sunday. The film festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world.

Lake George Winter Carnival

LAKE GEORGE — The first weekend of the Lake George Winter Carnival will kick off with an opening ceremony at noon Saturday on the MacDonald Pier in Shepard Park.

A chili cook-off will take place at 12:30 Saturday at the Shepard Park amphitheater, followed by outhouse races at 1 p.m. held on the ice off of Shepard Park. Make your own tie-dyed T-shirt at the souvenir tent in Shepard Park from 2 to 4 p.m., enjoy the annual parade, which steps off at Fort William Henry and travels north on Canada Street at 4 p.m., eat s’mores in the park at 5:30 p.m. and enjoy fireworks over the ice at 7 p.m.

Sunday will feature a Sundae Funday with karaoke at noon and the Super Bowl Sunday Warm-up Keg Toss at 2 p.m.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature bonfires on the beach, cornhole games, wood-carving demonstrations, children’s activities, pony rides and the LG Dog’s Got Talent Contest. A polar plunge will take place at 3 p.m. both days.

The monthlong family friendly celebration will also feature a barbecue cook-off, a soup and chowder cook-off, a mac ‘n’ cheese cook-off and a hot chocolate bar.

All events are weather and ice permitting and subject to change. Attendees should adhere to all current COVID-19 guidelines.

Buy pre-sale tickets at https://lgwintercarnival.ticketleap.com/. For a full schedule of events, go to www.facebook.com/LGWinterCarnival/.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour

GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will host the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at 207 Glen St., presented by the Glens Falls-Saratoga Chapter of ADK.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the festival that is held every fall in Banff, in Alberta, Canada, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road.

The Banff World Tour celebrates achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $22.

For more information and tickets, go to www.woodtheater.org.

Naturalist-led Snowshoe at Up Yonda Farm

BOLTON LANDING — Snowshoe with Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 5239 Lake Shore Drive.

During the hourlong program, learn the basics of snowshoeing, animal tracking, winter ecology and the history of Warren County’s only Environmental Education Center. The journey will cover roughly 1 mile of easy-moderate terrain, and will end at the Lake George Vista — a great spot for pictures.

Weather permitting, guests can enjoy hot chocolate and a warm bonfire after the hike. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and pre-registration is recommended.

Cost is $5 per person if no snowshoe rentals are needed; $8 per person for program and snowshoe rental; plus $5 per vehicle day-use fee. Beginners are welcome. The program is best suited for guests ages 5 and older.

Register at upyondafarm.com.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

