WEEKEND: Lake George Community Band Festival is back

There’s music everywhere this weekend. The New York Players will headline Fridays at the Lake this week at the Shepard Park amphitheater in Lake George.

Head to Shepard Park again on Saturday to see the Lake George Community Band Festival, which is back after a two-year break. The event features local and regional community bands.

The Park Theater’s Summer Series Concerts at the Crandall Park band shell will feature the Josh Morris Band from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. And the Fort Salem Theater will host Nashville’s Sweet Baby James, a James Taylor tribute artist, at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Salem.

The Strand Theatre will host The Bluebillies, with special guest Johnny and The Triumphs, at 8 p.m. Friday. And on Saturday, the Strand will host Monsters of Rock, a live musical and visual tribute to hair bands and metal bands of the ‘80s.

Lake George Community Band Festival

LAKE GEORGE — After a two-year hiatus, the Lake George Community Band Festival is back.

The family-friendly, day-long festival will take place from noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Shepard Park Amphitheater, featuring live music performed by local and regional community bands.

All performances are free to attend. No tickets are required.

Gurney Lane Family Fun DayQUEENSBURY — Queensbury Parks and Recreation will host a free Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Gurney Lane Recreation Area, 118 Gurney Lane Road. The rain date is Sunday.

Enjoy entertainment, food and free pool admission. Entertainment includes Magician Joey D., The Puppet People, Art Bucket, Bash Parties and the Queensbury School Q-Munity Bus.

The department will be serving free hot dogs, popcorn and drinks. For a cool treat, Stewart’s ice cream will be served.

The Puppet People performance is at 11:15 a.m. The Amazing Magic by Joey D. Magic Show is at 1 p.m.

Adirondack Theatre Festival: ‘The Hobbit’

GLENS FALLS — The second show of the Adirondack Theatre Festival “The Hobbit” will be at the Charles R. Wood Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at 207 Glen St.

The show is an athletic new adaption of one of the best-selling fantasy books of all time. Bilbo Baggins lives a complacent life until the dwarfs, robbed of their riches and displaced from their homeland, call on him to be their ally.

Five actors transform into goblins, spiders, wolves, elves, eagles and more in a battle against the forces of greed and corruption.

Tickets cost $25-$45 and can be purchased at www.woodtheater.org.

Hyde Collection summer exhibitions

GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection is featuring two new summer exhibitions, sharing the works of John Van Alstine and José Guadalupe Posada. The exhibitions are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until Sept. 18 at the museum at 161 Warren St.

John Van Alstine has been described as an abstract artist with a keen sense of composition, who evokes narratives from inanimate objects, and a sculptor who finds the balance and energy in the moment. This career retrospective examines recurrent themes drawn from Greek and Roman mythology, celestial navigation, and the human figure in Western art. The curator for the exhibition is Caroline M. Welsh.

José Posada (1852-1913) dominated Mexico’s first communications revolution in the late 19th century. His art was published in daily newspapers, cheap paperback books, board games, advertising flyers, revolutionary broadsides and religious tracts. His Calaveras, or skeletons, became iconic.

The exhibition was organized by the Catalina Island Museum in association with the Posada Art Foundation.

Museum admission is $12 for adults over the age of 18; $10 for seniors 60 or older; free for children under age 12; free for members, students, veterans, and active duty military and families.

Adirondack Greek Festival

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The 13th annual Adirondack Greek Festival will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Saint George Antiochian Church, 55 Main St.

Enjoy authentic Greek food and dinners, appetizers, pastries, music entertainment inside and outside the parish hall as well as church tours. Admission and parking are free. For more information, call the parish hall at 518-792-2359.

Outdoor cinema presents: “Luca”

GLENS FALLS — The movie “Luca” will be shown at Glens Falls City Park at dusk on Friday, sponsored by The Queensbury Hotel, O’Brien Insurance, TCT Federal Credit Union, World Awareness Children’s Museum and 333 Glen Street Associates. Admission is free. All shows begin at dusk and are weather permitting. Family-friendly movies will be shown every Friday through Aug. 26.

Fridays at the Lake: New York Players

LAKE GEORGE — The Fridays at the Lake summer concert series continues at 6 p.m. Friday at Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., featuring headline act New York Players with opening act Tumblin’ Dice. The concerts take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 2. Admission is free.

New York Players, which will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., has several vocalists who sing lead and harmonies and a horn section. Opening the show from 6 to 7:10 p.m. is Tumblin’ Dice, a Rolling Stones tribute band led by Lake George favorite Jonathan Newell.

Concerts in the Park: Josh Morris Band

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater’s Summer Series Concerts at the Crandall Park band shell will feature the Josh Morris Band from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday on Fire Road. The theater has partnered with Doc’s Restaurant to offer a variety of small plates that will be available for purchase on site each evening. The free concerts take place every Friday in July.

The rain location will be at The Park Theater on 14 Park St. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

Sweet Baby James (James Taylor Tribute)

SALEM — The Fort Salem Theater will host Nashville’s Sweet Baby James, a James Taylor tribute artist, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the 11 East Broadway theater.

Bill Griese (aka Sweet Baby James) sounds like Taylor vocally and plays his signature guitar style. Griese is not a James Taylor impersonator — expect a natural, authentic presentation.

Tickets cost $21-$40. For tickets and more information, go to www.fortsalem.com.

The Bluebillies: Roots & Rockabilly

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host The Bluebillies, with special guest Johnny and The Triumphs, at 8 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St.

The Bluebillies’ husband-and-wife team Mark and Melody Guarino have been singing and making music together since 1984, when they first made it their mission to help revive and preserve the rich heritage of American roots music.

With the addition of the Frank Orsini on fiddle and guitarist Greg Bucking, The Bluebillies were complete.

Johnny and The Triumphs play rockabilly, rhythm and blues and old time rock ‘n’ roll.

General admission is $15; seniors and students cost $12. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484.

Strand Theatre: Monsters of Rock

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host Monsters of Rock, a live musical and visual tribute to hair hands and metal bands of the ‘80s, at 8 p.m. Saturday at 210 Main St. The performance features the music of Motley Crue, Ratt, Poison, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Dokken, Ozzy, Metallica and more.

General admission is $20; kids 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. Tickets are also available online through Brown Paper Tickets. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.