WEEKEND: It's Restaurant Week in Lake George

It’s a busy weekend in Lake George, but try to find your way through the swarm of motorcycles to enjoy a meal during Lake George Restaurant Week, which kicks off Sunday. Before that, enjoy the start of Fridays at the Lake, the summer concert series that kicks off this Friday at Shepard Park. This week’s musical guest is EB Jeb & Blue Moon from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

If the roar of motorcycles keeps you away from the Americade rally in Lake George, take a guided walking tour of downtown Glens Falls on Friday or attend musical events at The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls.

With Flag Day approaching, the Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge No. 161 will host the 53rd annual Flag Day Parade on Saturday.

Lake George Region Restaurant Week

LAKE GEORGE — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Lake George Region Restaurant Week is back and kicks off Sunday at participating establishments in the area.

This year, Taste NY at the Adirondacks Welcome Center is sponsoring the promotion with a “Restaurant Challenge” that tasks participating restaurants to create a prix-fixe menu that includes at least one ingredient that is grown or produced in New York state.

Each participating restaurant will offer a special three-course menu for $30. The ingredients grown or produced in New York will be highlighted on the special Restaurant Week menus.

Patrons can enter to win gift cards donated by the participating restaurants. Ask a server for a Lake George Region Restaurant Week Survey or post about the meal using #DineLGR on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Twitter to be entered for a chance to win.

The special promotional price of $30 for a three-course meal includes only the specific menu choices curated by the participating restaurants, which are posted at www.lakegeorgechamber.com/restaurant_week. The promotional price does not include tax, tip or beverages. Some restaurants exclude certain days during the week. That information is posted on the Chamber Restaurant Week page as well. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Downtown Glens Falls Guided Walking Tour

GLENS FALLS — Join Chapman Museum employee Maureen Folk for a guided tour of some historic Glens Falls locations at 11 a.m. Friday and all Fridays from June to August. The 1-mile tour will last 1 to 1.5 hours. Parking is available at The Chapman Museum, where the tour will begin.

Registration is required. Call 518-793-2826 to reserve a spot. Tours will cost $10 per person, and payment is required at time of registration.

Fridays at the Lake: EB Jeb & Blue Moon

LAKE GEORGE — The Fridays at the Lake summer concert series kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday at Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., featuring EB Jeb & Blue Moon. The concerts take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 2.

53rd annual Flag Day Parade

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge No. 161 will host the 53rd annual Flag Day Parade from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday down North Broadway. The parade will honor World War II, Korean War and all veterans with a featured performance by the Avant Garde Alumni. For more information, contact the Elks at 518-584-2585 or email swelksparade@gmail.com.

Parks-Bentley plant sale and Flag Day concert

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Moreau and South Glens Falls Historical Society will hold a plant sale and Flag Day open-air concert Saturday at the Parks-Bentley Place, 53 Ferry Boulevard.

The plant sale runs from 8 a.m. until noon and will include perennials as well as a variety of annuals and herbs. The Coaches Corner food truck will be there from 5 to 5:30 p.m. for visitors to purchase dinner.

The Flag Day ceremony and first concert of the Washington County Band will start at 7 p.m. The concert is free of charge and those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket. All proceeds from the sale and donations made at the concert go toward programs and building renovations at the society’s historic headquarters.

Free tours of the house and grounds are held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays throughout the summer. Donations are appreciated. For more information about Parks-Bentley Place, visit the society’s website at parksbentleyplace.org.

It’s a motorcycle weekend

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George will buzz with activity and mufflers as the annual Americade motorcycle rally continues this weekend. Americade has been dubbed the world's largest multi-brand motorcycle touring rally.

The Warrensburg Bike Rally also continues this weekend at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 353 Schroon River Road. Follow Warrensburg Bike Rally on Facebook for updates and check out the website for more info at www.warrensburgbikerally.com.

Local History Book Club

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Historical Society will host a Local History Book Club from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the society’s Wing-Northup House, 167 Broadway.

The June meeting of the book club will focus on the years that Susan B. Anthony lived in Washington County, and attendees are urged to read any book about her life. Two such books are available for purchase in the society’s book shop in Fort Edward.

Hebron Historian Debi Craig will update the group on the project to restore the Battenville home where Susan B. Anthony lived for six years. Craig is past president of the Washington County Historical Society, president of NorthStar Historical Project, chaplain of Willard's Mountain Chapter of the DAR, and vice president of the Hebron Preservation Society.

The club meets on the second Friday of the month. Society membership is not required. Admission is free. For additional information, email Connie Harris Farrington at connieandlee@roadrunner.com.

The Taconic Chamber Players

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host the Taconic Chamber Players at 1 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. The Taconic Chamber Players, featuring violinists Joana Genova and Jamecyn Morey, violinist Ariel Rudiakov and chellist David Bebe, will perform music by Beethoven and David Soldier.

General admission is $15 for adults; $10 for seniors; and $5 for students. The event is part of the Stephen Parsons Music Series. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484.

U2 Tribute with The Strand House Band

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand theatre will host a U2 Tribute with The Strand House Band and Bob Bates as the opening act at 8 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St.

The U2 Tribute Strand House Band features Marc Clayton, Alan Dunham, Jonathan Newell, Michael Craner, Ernie LaRouche and Matt LaFarr. All seats are $15. Call 518-832-3484 for reservations.

Cambridge Pride 2022

CAMBRIDGE — The second annual Cambridge Pride celebration will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday on the Great Lawn at Hubbard Hall, 25 E. Main St. There will be food and local music with performances by Ginger Roots, Shannon Tehya, Alli Sargent, Daniel Stevens, Dan Costello and Debe Dalton.

There will be informational tables such as Cambridge for Social Justice, the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 4-H, the Cambridge Public Library and more. Admission is free.

Heart of Whitehall Festival & Fireworks

WHITEHALL — The Heart of Whitehall Festival & Fireworks will start at noon Saturday at Skenesborough Waterfront Community Park, Skenesborough Drive. The festival will boast a cake booth, community awards, 50/50 raffle, food trucks, craft vendors, artists, live music and a 20-minute fireworks show at 9 p.m. For more information, email barbarafromwhitehall@gmail.com.

Meet-and-greet with artist John Van Alstine

GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will host a meet-and-greet with artist John Van Alstine from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 161 Warren St., to celebrate the opening of Transformations: The Art of John Van Alstine.

Van Alstine will be on-site to answer any questions, engage in conversation, and sign copies of his book, “John Van Alstine Sculpture 1971-2018.” Books will be available for purchase. For more information, go to www.hydecollection.org.

Local film premiere: 'Sonder'

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host the local film premiere of “Sonder” by actor and filmmaker John Fitzpatrick at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at 14 Park St. In the film, a young man attempts to navigate his feelings and addictions in a world only he seems to understand.

Tickets cost $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

