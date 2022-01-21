WEEKEND: Ice Castles in Lake George opens Sunday

A few inches of snow fell earlier in the week and left a nice layer of white stuff for some outdoor activities this weekend. The highly anticipated Ice Castles attraction in Lake George will open to the public on Sunday. The town of Queensbury will host two events — Fat Tire Bike Day and a 5K Snowshoe Race — at the Gurney Lane Recreation Area on Sunday. And ice bars are starting to pop up at various local establishments this weekend. Still not a winter weather warrior? Hiroya Tsukamoto, a composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan, will grace the Park Theater stage Friday.

Ice Castles

LAKE GEORGE — The Ice Castles in Lake George will open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park.

The interactive experience will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

Artisans have spent the last eight weeks growing, harvesting and hand-placing icicles to create the life-size fairytale playground. This is Ice Castles’ first season in New York. The Utah-based company has four other locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Utah.

Tickets for Monday through Thursday cost $20 for ages 12 and up and $15 for children ages 4 through 11. Weekend tickets cost $27 for ages 12 and up and $22 for children ages 4-11. The attraction is closed on Tuesdays. But most weekdays, the castles are open from 4 to 9 p.m.

For guaranteed entry and the lowest price, buy tickets online in advance. Tickets are available at www.icecastles.com/new-york.

Because Ice Castles is an open-air, outdoor event, guests will not be required to provide proof of vaccination. Guests should wear masks and face coverings in common areas, near other guests and when interacting with employees.

Bike race, snowshoe race

QUEENSBURY — The day begins with the 5K snowshoe race at 10 a.m. followed by the fat tire race at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Gurney Lane Recreation Area, 118 Gurney Lane Road. Gurney Lane Mountain Bike Park has 15 kilometers of single track for beginner to advanced trail riding.

There are heated bathrooms and a warming area as well as a playground and small sledding hill for kids.

Donations will be accepted. All money goes to support the purchase of a grooming machine for Gurney Lane and the surrounding trails.

For fees, information and registration, go to www.runreg.com/gurney-lane-5k-snowshoe-race or www.bikereg.com/gurney-lane-fat-tire-bike-day.

Ice bars

Three different ice bars will be serving drinks this weekend at various locations in and near Lake George. The Forest Ice Bar at the Holiday Inn Resort will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 2223 Canada St., Lake George.

The Glacier Ice Bar & Lounge at The Sagamore will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 110 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing. The Glacier Ice Bar will be available to overnight hotel guests and a limited number of outside guests who have pre-purchased tickets to either night. Tickets for non-hotel guests are $25 per person, must be purchased in advance and are non-refundable. Call 518-644-9400 to purchase tickets.

Funky Ice Fest at the Adirondack Pub & Brewery will offer ice bars, cocktails, ice sculptures, dancing and more from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 33 Canada St. in Lake George. Admission is free.

Cheese Lovers Week

LAKE GEORGE — Adirondack Winery will celebrate the end of National Cheese Lovers Week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 285 Canada St.

Adirondack Winery is offering a specialty Cheese Lovers food sampler for two that people can add on to a tasting. The cheese plate includes two local hard cheeses, two local soft cheeses, Kimmy’s Krakkers, Saratoga Crackers, wine chips, cheese crackle and Argyle Farms cheese curds.

Add the experience to a wine tasting when booking in advance at adkwinery.com/book or ask for it when arriving at the Lake George Tasting Room. Adirondack Winery is also offering a special sale on cheese products.

Hiroya Tsukamoto

GLENS FALLS — Hiroya Tsukamoto, a composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan, will perform at The Park Theater at 8 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St.

He began playing the five-string banjo when he was 13 and took up the guitar shortly after.

In 2000, Hiroya received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music and came to the United States. He formed his own group in Boston “INTEROCEANICO (inter-oceanic),” which consists of unique musicians from different continents including Latin Grammy Colombian singer Marta Gomez. The group released three acclaimed records. Hiroya has released three solo albums.

Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

