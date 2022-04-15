WEEKEND: Hop on over to an Easter egg hunt

Easter festivities are in full swing this weekend with egg hunts and chances to visit with cotton-tailed hare.

Kiddos can eat breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday. The rabbit is also making a special stop at Nettle Meadow Farm in Warrensburg on Saturday for an egg hunt. St. Mary’s Church in Lake Luzerne and Hicks Orchard in Granville will host Easter egg hunts as well. Adirondack Health Institute will sponsor an Easter egg hunt in City Park in Glens Falls.

After the kids have had their fun, parents can enjoy performances at The Park Theater in Glens Falls on Saturday night.

Easter egg hunt in City Park

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Health Institute will sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt at City Park in Glens Falls from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. In addition to the egg hunt, children and families can enjoy arts and crafts, music, a bounce house, games and more — and also meet the Easter Bunny. Check-in is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. The egg hunt starts at 10:15 a.m.

Egg hunt at Nettle Meadow

THURMAN — Nettle Meadow Farm is hosting an Easter egg hunt from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the 484 South Johnsburg Road farm. Easter eggs filled with special goodies for the animals will be hidden throughout the farm. Kids of all ages are welcome to share their newly found eggs with the friendly critters. Bring your own basket and walk away with a few special treats too.

This event is free. Any donations received will go directly to the care of the 100-plus sanctuary animals.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

FORT ANN — Kids can eat breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company, 49 Joe Green Road. Enjoy pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs and home fries. Children will get a photo with the Easter Bunny and a treat. For more information, call 518-792-0161

Lake Luzerne Easter egg hunt

LAKE LUZERNE — The St. Mary’s Episcopal Church’s Easter egg hunt is back and will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at 220 Lake Ave. Children will hunt for plastic eggs by age group and will do Easter crafts while they wait for their turn.

The annual Easter piñata will again make an appearance. For more information, call Fr. Lou at 518-696-3030.

Easter egg (apple) Hunt

GRANVILLE — Hicks Orchard will host an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 18 Hicks Road. Instead of plastic eggs, children find colorful, foil-wrapped Empire apples in the orchard. Bring your own basket. The rain date is 1 p.m. Sunday.

After the hunt, kids can get their photo taken in the barn store and choose a complimentary treat from a selection of homemade fudge and candy.

The cidery will be open and serving Hidden Star cider mimosas on the porch for adults. They’ll also be making cider doughnuts. There will be complimentary hot cider for everyone.

They are staggering the “go” times based on children’s ages, with little kids going first.

If your child has special needs or is in a wheelchair, call 518-642-1788 to make special arrangements. Hicks wants this event to be accessible for all children.

The event is free, but register via EventBrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-egg-apple-hunt-at-hicks-orchard-tickets-296274333507.

Al and Kathy Bain at The Strand

HUDSON FALLS — Al and Kathy Bain, well known for their duo-style traditional country, bluegrass and gospel music, will perform at The Strand Theatre from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St.

General admission tickets cost $10. Tickets are available at The Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484.

StarLab inflatable planetarium

BOLTON LANDING — Up Yonda Farm will host StarLab from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 5239 Lakeshore Drive. Learn about the constellations and stars at the inflatable planetarium. Due to the close nature of the planetarium, masks are required for all guests ages 2 and up. Fee $5 per person in addition to day use fee. Pre-registration required. Register online at www.upyondafarm.com.

Spring is sweet, April maple

GLENS FALLS — The Shirt Factory will host vendors and food trucks and the Shops of the Shirt Factory will offer maple-sweetened items and maple projects from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 21 Cooper St. A portion of food sales goes to support the local backpack program.

David Mayfield Parade

GLENS FALLS — David Mayfield, one of the most original performers on the Americana scene, will entertain at The Park Theater from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at 14 Park St. Mayfield is known for his bombastic stage presence as much as his virtuosic guitar talent and songwriting prowess.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information or $25 tickets, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.