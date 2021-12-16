WEEKEND: Holiday Festival of Lights continues in Lake George

The last weekend before Christmas is here, and there are plenty of holiday events planned. Lake George will glow during the Holiday Festival of Lights. The Lake George Community Band will perform a Christmas Show at The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls. Santa will be on tour in Salem, and a Whitehall parade will make it a “December to Remember.”

Holiday Festival of Lights

LAKE GEORGE — The village of Lake George will twinkle and glow as the Holiday Festival of Lights continues in the village from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Expect more than 20 light displays, holiday music, warm beverages, sweet treats, decorated storefronts on Canada Street and a huge lights display in Shepard Park.

Browse through more than 50 local handmade artisan vendors in the Fort William Henry Hotel’s Carriage House. The event is free to attend and features food, free pictures with Santa Claus, live entertainment, free arts and crafts, and more.

'A Christmas Carol'

GLENS FALLS — The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society will present “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St. The show is presented by the Glens Falls Community Theatre.

The women of the guild present "another assault on the classics" with their stage version of “A Christmas Carol.” They portray a dizzy array of characters from the Dickensian favorite (and a few which aren't), engineer some novel audience participation and perform two original songs.

Tickets cost $16-$26 and are available at www.woodtheater.org. All attendees must show valid proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination, completed 14 days or more before the event date.

A child under the age of 12 that has not yet been fully vaccinated may attend events with a fully vaccinated adult.

All attendees over age 2 must be willing and able to wear a mask for the duration of their visit to the theater. Masks may be temporarily removed if actively eating or drinking while seated.

Lake George Community Band

HUDSON FALLS — The Lake George Community Band will perform its Christmas Show from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St.

Musicians of all ages and professions from the lower Adirondack area are featured. Tickets cost $10 for adults; free for kids ages 12 and under. For more information, go to www.lgcb.org.

'A December to Remember'

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall Christmas Cheer Committee would like to help make this "A December to Remember" with the second annual parade around the village at 6 p.m. Saturday. The parade will follow the traditional route, starting on Main Street, followed by a gathering around the fire pit under the pavilion with Santa.

Locals are encouraged to decorate their cars, trucks, floats, ATVs and UTVs to join in the celebration.

The Whitehall Chamber of Commerce will give away prizes for first, second and third place based on originality, creativity and holiday fun.

Christmas Bird Count

Join this annual nationwide citizens science effort all day Saturday to survey bird populations, locally organized by Lake George Land Conservancy. Observe by car, foot, boat or at the feeder. Meet up with fellow Christmas Bird Count participants afterward to compare counts. Count circle includes Bolton, Diamond Point, Cleverdale, and east shore from Pilot Knob to Black Mountain.

Specific times for each participant vary depending on availability and location. The event is free.

Pre-registration required. If interested, email Sarah at shoffman@lglc.org. For more information, call 518-644-9673.

'An Early Winter’s Holiday Dream'

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Strand Theatre’s Caravan Players will present “An Early Winter’s Holiday Dream” at 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 80 Saratoga Ave. The family-friendly Christmas variety program includes a joyful collection of skits, music and reflections celebrating the season. The audience may join singalongs featuring some traditional favorite holiday melodies led by organist Linda Raville.

“An Early Winter’s Holiday Dream” is a non-denominational, free event open to the public. Adults are invited to make a free-will clothing or monetary gift of any amount. Children are asked to bring a non-perishable food item. All donations will be given to the Open Door Mission.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. COVID safety protocols will be observed, including masks.

Paint & Sip: Winter scenes

GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children's Museum will host a family-friendly Paint & Sip from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 89 Warren St. Kids will paint their own winter masterpiece with instruction from local artist Patrice Jarvis-Weber.

The program is $20 per child/adult duo; and $5 for each additional child; $10 for each additional adult. Members get a 50% discount.

Call 518-793-2773 ext. 305 to reserve a spot or visit wacm.ticketleap.com to reserve online. This class is limited to 16 people.

Salem Santa tour

SALEM — The Salem Volunteer Fire Department will escort Santa around the streets of the old village from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The trucks will leave the firehouse at 53 South Main St. at 4 p.m.

Men o' War Balladeers

CAMBRIDGE — The Men o’War Balladeers will perform “Yuletide and Year’s End,” a concert of seasonal folk ballads and carols, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hubbard Hall, 25 East Main St.

Featuring traditional and contemporary folk songs from Ireland, England, Cornwall, Scandinavia, Canada and the United States, the group will mark the arrival of winter festivals including Christmas, New Year’s (Hogmanay), St. Stephan’s Day, Solstice, Twelfth Night and others. Rare pieces from the Wexford Carol Cycle will be performed.

Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test and mask-wearing are required.

Audience seating is limited to 70 people.

Tickets cost $10 for adults; $5 for students 18 and under. For more information, go to www.hubbardhall.org.

