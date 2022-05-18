WEEKEND: Great Escape opens this weekend

Saturday is opening day at Great Escape, and the Six Flags amusement park boasts rides for all ages, including the Comet roller coaster, the Steamin’ Demon roller coaster and the Adirondack Outlaw, a ride that opened last year. The ride’s giant arm launches riders 16 stories into the air, spinning round in a vertical circle while open-air pods are simultaneously flipping you head-over-heels.

Not an amusement park thrill seeker? There are a number of other more low-key events happening in the region such as the Georgi Plant Sale in Shushan.

The World Awareness Children’s Museum and the Chapman Museum will both be celebrating International Museum Day this weekend as well.

Great Escape opening weekend

QUEENSBURY — Strap yourself in for high-flying rides, funnel cakes and Dippin’ Dots at Great Escape, which opens for the season from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1172 Route 9.

For tickets, season passes or more information, go to www.sixflags.com/greatescape.

The Georgi Plant Sale

SALEM — The Georgi on the Battenkill will host its plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 21 Adam’s Lane in Shushan.

The sale will offer annuals, house plants, vegetable starts and perennials from the Georgi Gardens. Also for sale will be pieces of memorabilia remaining from the deaccessioning project for sale in the Community Room.

Contact Laura Dunham at ldunhamtos@yahoo.com with questions.

Spring on the Farm

SALEM — The second annual Spring on the Farm event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Wind Valley Farmstead, 1546 county Route 153.

Meet the new baby goats, enjoy the petting zoo and 19 vendors and four food trucks, as well as music, bounce house and more.

Admission is free for the family-friendly event. For more information, call 518-361-9327.

International Museum Day

GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum and the Chapman Museum will continue to celebrate International Museum Day this weekend.

The Chapman Museum, 348 Glen St., will offer "pay as you wish" admission during this time period and the World Awareness Children's Museum, 89 Warren St., will display art from the museum's more than 8,000 items in its Youth Art Exchange Collection in both locations.

This year's theme is the "Power of Museums." For more information, go to https://www.chapmanmuseum.org/ and https://worldchildrensmuseum.org/.

Volunteer Trail Work Day

CAMBRIDGE — The Agricultural Stewardship Association and the Cambridge Community Forest are hosting a Volunteer Trail Work Day from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 5 Rockside Drive.

Admission is free and there is no need to register. Just show up and bring work gloves, pruners/shears and rakes, if you have them. Wear closed-toe boots. For more information, go to www.agstewardship.org.

Mozart and Stravinsky

QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra will play Mozart and Stravinsky at 7 p.m. Saturday at the SUNY Adirondack auditorium, 640 Bay Road.

Stravinsky’s chamber piece Concerto in E-flat, “Dumbarton Oaks,” will open the concert, followed by Jean Sibelius’ “Valse triste” and the beautiful “Scene with Cranes,” before a brief intermission. To bring a celebratory close to the season, the orchestra will blossom into full spring bloom with Mozart’s “Symphony No. 39.”

General admission is $30; students with a valid ID pay $10. For more information, go to https://theglensfallssymphony.org/.

Cody's Climb

LAKE GEORGE — The annual Hike for Hope: Cody’s Climb will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday on Prospect Mountain Highway to bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention. This will be a traditional Cody's Climb, complete with an opening ceremony.

Those who can’t join can hike virtually or create a poster or drawing, picture or video to share a message of hope and healing. Pictures and videos can be shared on social media using the hashtag #hikeforhope or #hopehikeshere or #crnyhike, or email photos to sgoldmeer@afsp.org.

Register or donate at https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=8285.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

