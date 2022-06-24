WEEKEND: "Grease" is the word at Fort Salem Theater

“Grease” is the word around Salem this weekend. Tickets for the Fort Salem Theater’s production of “Grease” are selling fast and some shows are already sold out. There are still tickets available for the show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. If you didn’t get tickets, throw on your Pink Ladies jacket and hand jive your way over to Salem next weekend.

If you like theater, but bobby socks and poodle skirts aren’t your thing, the Adirondack Theatre Festival is featuring “The Chinese Lady” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls.

The Adirondack Wine & Food Festival is back and will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George.

On Sunday, chug on over to the Upstate Model Railroaders Open House at the Chase Sports Complex in South Glens Falls.

‘Grease’ at Fort Salem Theater

SALEM — The Fort Salem Theater will host “Grease” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and again July 1-2 at the 11 East Broadway theater.

With a hip-shaking rock ‘n’ roll score featuring hits like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” and “We Go Together,” “Grease” celebrates Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory. This production includes hits from the movie, used with special permission.

Tickets cost $15-$36 and are available at www.fortsalem.com or at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35567/production/1086647.

Upstate Model Railroaders Open House

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Upstate Model Railroaders Club will hold a Freightyard Sale and Open House from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Chase Sports Complex, 22 Hudson Falls Road, Suite 27. Members will be on hand to answer questions, and layouts will be running. For more information, go to www.upstatemodelrailroaders.com. Admission is free.

Adirondack Theatre Festival: ‘The Chinese Lady’

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Theatre Festival will features “The Chinese Lady” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.

Fresh from a sold-out run at NYC’s Public Theater, this show is quickly becoming one of the most widely produced plays in America. In a little-known true episode from the 19th century, a 14-year-old girl is brought from China to New York Harbor and put on display as the first Chinese woman in America.

Her surreal journey takes her from Andrew Jackson’s Oval Office to P.T. Barnum’s circus tent to the harsh reality of the Chinese Exclusion Act.

Tickets cost $25-$45 and are available at www.woodtheater.org. The show is best enjoyed by audiences age 12 and up.

LGVFD June Craft Festival

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual craft show Friday through Sunday in Shepard Park. Enjoy artisans and crafters from all over New York as well as Maine, Vermont and Pennsylvania. Shop for crafts and handmade items for all ages and occasions including jewelry, photography, woodworking and scarves. There will be music, food, children’s activities, bake sales and more.

Downtown Glens Falls guided walking tour

GLENS FALLS — Join Chapman Museum employee Maureen Folk for a guided tour of some historic Glens Falls locations at 11 a.m. Friday and all Fridays from June to August. The 1-mile tour will last 1 to 1.5 hours. Parking is available at The Chapman Museum, where the tour will begin.

Registration is required. Call 518-793-2826 to reserve a spot. Tours will cost $10 per person, and payment is required at time of registration.

Fridays at the Lake: Ten Most Wanted

LAKE GEORGE — The Fridays at the Lake summer concert series continues at 6 p.m. Friday at Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., featuring Ten Most Wanted with opening act Jacquelin Mignot and the Family Band. The concerts take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 2.

Ten Most Wanted takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. The 10-piece band features four sizzling horn players, and Hannah Amigo is the lead singer. Enjoy soul, funk, and R&B and rock favorites. Admission is free.

Naval reenactment

FORT EDWARD — The Rogers Island Visitors Center will host an 18th Century Naval Reenactment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Reenactors will include rangers, sailors, bateau men and Native Americans. There is no charge to view the reenactment, but there is a $5 parking fee per vehicle. For more information, go to https://rogersisland.org/news-events/.

Adirondack Wine & Food Festival

LAKE GEORGE — The sixth annual Adirondack Wine & Food Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Park, 17 West Brook Road.

The event will features New York wineries, craft beverage producers, artisan food vendors, food trucks, craft vendors and more, all with the beauty of Lake George as a backdrop. Base tickets cost $45. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Adirondacks.

Purchase tickets at adkwinefest.com/tickets. The Adirondack Wine & Food Festival is a family-friendly event.

