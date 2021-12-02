WEEKEND: Glens Falls to host Hometown Holidays

It’s beginning to look — and feel — a lot like Christmas, now that the temperature has dropped and a light layer of snow has covered the ground.

Trees are going up, hometowns are celebrating the holidays and lights are strung on tree limbs all over the area this weekend.

Christkindlmarkt is moving to Glens Falls, Washington County is celebrating Christmas in the Country, and windows in Cambridge will glow with holiday light.

Hometown Holidays

GLENS FALLS — Downtown Glens Falls’ annual Hometown Holidays event and tree lighting in Glens Falls City Park will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The event is organized by the Glens Falls Collaborative and sponsored by the Glens Falls Business Improvement District.

Adirondack Ballet Theater will also be performing excerpts from “The Nutcracker” ballet in front of the Charles R. Wood Theater on Glen Street after the tree lighting.

The Bolton Dance School will dance on Glen Street in front of J. Reid Menswear from 7 to 8 p.m.

Sax-o-Claus and his elf will be roaming the streets and entertaining, and wagon rides will be provided by Circle B Ranch. The World Awareness Children’s Museum will offer activities for children in City Park.

A mailbox for letters to Santa will appear in front of Glens Falls City Hall. Families are invited to drop their letters to Santa in the mailbox to be delivered to Santa at the North Pole.

Adirondack Christkindlmarkt

GLENS FALLS — The annual Adirondack Christkindlmarkt has a new location this year as it moves from Lake George to Glens Falls City Park. The European-style Christmas festival will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The festival will feature more than 30 vendors as well as horse and carriage rides, music, food and drink.

Christmas in the Country

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Enjoy in-home studio tours of 15 artists during the 30th Christmas in the Country from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at various locations around Washington County. Some studios may require masks. For a complete list and map of participating artists, go to Christmas in the Country on Facebook. Admission is free.

Candy Cane Lane

QUEENSBURY — The town of Queensbury will present a Drive-Thru Candy Cane Lane from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at SUNY Adirondack. There will be a coloring contest, arts and crafts, balloon characters, giveaways, carolers, Santa and more. Attendees should remain in their cars at all times and follow traffic signs and cones.

Hudson Falls celebrates

HUDSON FALLS — The village of Hudson Falls will host a Hometown Holiday Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Juckett Park, Main Street. Santa will be escorted by the Hudson Falls and Kingsbury fire departments accompanied by elves. The parade route will be on Main Street from Franklin to John streets. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

Christmas in Warrensburgh

WARRENSBURG — The 2021 Christmas in Warrensburgh will be a tribute to all the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The festivities will take place Saturday and Sunday at various locations. Admission is free.

There will be a holiday market and artisan fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at River Street Plaza (historic shirt factory building). Enjoy demonstrations and sales of “Made in the Adirondacks” handcrafted work. There will be children’s craft workshops with Megan Reynolds of Bee-ingARTSY. For more information, call or text 518-466-5497.

Holiday Fine Art Tour

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Valley Holiday Fine Art Tour will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday all over the village of Cambridge. Admission is free.

Four artists will open their studios, displaying their artworks for viewing and sales. This is a self-guided tour where art lovers and the curious have the opportunity to visit each artist’s home or studio to view and purchase their art work.

The four artists, Matt Chinian, Elana Mark, Sara Kelly, and George Van Hook all live in downtown Cambridge within a few blocks of one another, making a visit to all four easy and stress-free.

Masks and physical distancing guidelines will be in effect for everyone’s safety. All artist accept either cash or checks, and some accept credit cards. For more information: cambridgevalleyart.org.

LARAC Fall Arts Festival

GLENS FALLS — The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council will host its Fall Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St. The holiday shopping festival is a juried arts show featuring over 30 artisans making handmade unique products such as pottery, fiber, jewelry, culinary items, wood and photography. The event will also feature live music. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

Victorian Streetwalk

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The 35th Victorian Streetwalk is a weekend of activities from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Saratoga Springs. For a complete list of musicians and planned festivities, including a visit with Santa, go to www.saratogaspringsdowntown.com/victorianstreetwalkweekend.

