WEEKEND: Glens Falls Symphony to perform pops concert Sunday

Summer is finally here, and that calls for a musical celebration. The Glens Falls Symphony will celebrate Independence Day with a concert at Crandall Park on Sunday. But first, music students will showcase their talents at the Luzerne Chamber Music Festival on Friday.

Also, the Fridays at the Lake summer concert series continues Friday evening at Shepard Park in Lake George, featuring Soul Session with opening act Yellow Dog.

West Mountain in Queensbury will host a Music on the Mountain Summer Concert Series on Saturday evening.

The Strand Theatre will host the Strand Summer Slam on Saturday and Sunday at the festival commons at Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George. The Sembrich will host international concert pianist Simon Mulligan on Saturday in Bolton Landing.

Glens Falls Symphony Summer Pops Concert

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Symphony will celebrate Independence Day with its popular Summer Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Crandall Park on Upper Glen Street. Admission is free for the family-friendly event.

The public is invited to come early, set up blankets and chairs, and enjoy food and beverages from a variety of vendors and an antique car show. The concert of patriotic and family favorites, including selections from "West Side Story," marches by John Philip Sousa, and fun arrangements of music from "Justice League" will conclude with a display of fireworks at dusk, set to John Williams’ “Summon the Heroes.”

The new Youth Arts Experience will take place from 4 to 6 p.m.

Local arts organizations like the World Awareness Children’s Museum, The Chapman Museum, The Hyde Collection, Crandall Public Library, the Charles R. Wood Theater and “We Are Instrumental” will offer art activities for children of all ages.

Parking is available on surrounding streets. No parking is allowed inside Crandall Park with the exception of handicapped parking with permits in the access road parking lot from Glen Street near the war memorial.

The Summer Pops Concert is made possible by sponsorships from the Adirondack Trust Company, Ames Goldsmith, Al and Mary Jane Gilet, the city of Glens Falls, Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls National Bank, Glens Falls Rotary Club, Tom and Sally Hoy, the town of Queensbury and Warren County Tourism.

For more information, go to https://theglensfallssymphony.org.

Music on the Mountain

QUEENSBURY — West Mountain will host a Music on the Mountain Summer Concert Series featuring Joe DeFelice from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and Ten Most Wanted from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature fireworks, vendors and activities from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets cost $20 for ages 20 and up; $15 for ages 13-19; $10 for ages 7-12; and free for anyone 6 and younger. All guests must purchase in advance a Music on the Mountain admission ticket. Tickets are available at https://shop.westmountain.com/.

‘Grease’ at Fort Salem Theater

SALEM — The Fort Salem Theater will host “Grease” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the 11 East Broadway theater.

With a hip-shaking rock ‘n’ roll score featuring hits like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” and “We Go Together,” “Grease” celebrates Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory. This production includes hits from the movie, used with special permission.

Tickets cost $15-$36 and are available at www.fortsalem.com or at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35567/production/1086647.

Luzerne Chamber Music Festival: Student Showcase

LAKE LUZERNE — Students will showcase their musical talents at the Luzerne Chamber Music Festival at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Luzerne Music Center, 203 Lake Tour Road.

All student concerts at the Luzerne Music Center are free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.luzernemusic.org.

Cannon and Coffee at Fort Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA — Explore Fort Ticonderoga’s world-class collection of 18th century artillery from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at 102 Fort Ti Road.

Join curator Dr. Matthew Keagle for a special tour across the guns of Ticonderoga and learn the surprising histories of the museum’s artillery collection, spanning the Atlantic Ocean from the American, French and Haitian revolutions all the way to the Spanish-American War and World War I. Learn how historians read these pieces and discover military history, technology, art and more. Fresh coffee provided and a unique Fort Ticonderoga coffee mug is included.

General admission tickets cost $36. Advance reservations are required. For more information, call 518-585-2821 or email info@fort-ticonderoga.org or go to www.fortticonderoga.org.

Fridays at the Lake: Soul Session with Yellow Dog

LAKE GEORGE — The Fridays at the Lake summer concert series continues at 6 p.m. Friday at Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., featuring headline act Soul Session with opening act Yellow Dog. The concerts take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 2.

Soul Session, featuring band leader and lead vocalist Garland Nelson, presents high energy funk and R&B renditions of hit songs. In 2019, Garland won the Eddies Award for “Best R&B Vocalist” and Soul Session won “Best Band in the Capital Region.”

Soul Session will take the stage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Opening the show from 6 to 7:10 p.m. is duo Yellow Dog, featuring John Repko and Jason Young. All Fridays at the Lake are free to the public, and there will be vendors selling food and beverages.

Strand Summer Slam at the Charles R. Wood Park

LAKE GEORGE — The Strand Theatre will host the Strand Summer Slam from 3 to 11 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at Charles R. Wood Park, 19 West Brook Road.

This is the inaugural Strand Summer Slam, a free music and arts festival with live bands, food, cash bars, arts vendors, inflatables, raffles and more. Admission is free, but all donations will benefit the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls.

These concerts are partially sponsored by grants from the town and village of Lake George. Sponsors also include Vintage Village Craftsman, Mary Ellen Barlow and Mark Abodeely. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.

An Englishman's 4th

BOLTON — The Marcella Sembrich Memorial Association will host international concert pianist Simon Mulligan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Sembrich, 4800 Lake Shore Drive.

Mulligan pays tribute to both sides of the Atlantic in this Independence Day celebration featuring classics from both Europe and America.

Tickets cost $40. For more information or tickets, go to www.thesembrich.org.

