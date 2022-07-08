WEEKEND: GEM Festival is back at the Shirt Factory

It’s a weekend of festivals in the Glens Falls region. The sixth annual GEM Festival returns to the Shirt Factory on Saturday in Glens Falls with an ambitious lineup of musicians and artists. And the Adirondack Theatre Festival continues this weekend with “The Hobbit,” a new adaption of one of the best-selling fantasy books of all time.

History buffs might enjoy Fort Ticonderoga’s Battle of Carillon Commemoration taking place Friday at the fort. And the Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls will host “Escape from Slavery,” a family program at 1 p.m. Saturday at Parks-Bentley Place in South Glens Falls.

Architecture fans can take a guided walking tour of downtown Glens Falls on Friday as well.

GEM Festival 2022

GLENS FALLS — The sixth annual Glens Falls Entertainment & Music Festival presented by North Country Arts will take place at The Shirt Factory from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 21 Cooper St.

The event brings together musicians and artists for a day-long celebration of art. Bands from throughout the region will perform on three stages. Enjoy live plein air painting, food trucks and work from local artists in The Shirt Factory gallery spaces.

This is an all-ages event, which will take place rain or shine. Tickets cost $15-$40. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gem-festival-2022-tickets-326333822247. For more information, go to https://gemfestadk.com/.

Adirondack Theatre Festival: ‘The Hobbit’

GLENS FALLS — The second show of the Adirondack Theatre Festival “The Hobbit,” will be at the Charles R. Wood Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday at 207 Glen St.

The show is an athletic new adaption of one of the best-selling fantasy books of all time. Bilbo Baggins lives a complacent life until the Dwarfs, robbed of their riches and displaced from their homeland, call on him to be their ally.

Five virtuosic actors transform into goblins, spiders, wolves, elves, eagles, and more in a battle against the forces of greed and corruption.

Tickets cost $25-$45 and can be purchased at www.woodtheater.org.

Downtown guided walking tour

GLENS FALLS — Join Chapman Museum employee Maureen Folk for a guided tour of some historic Glens Falls locations at 11 a.m. Friday and all Fridays from June to August. The 1-mile tour will last 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Parking is available at The Chapman Museum, where the tour will begin.

Registration is required. Call 518-793-2826 to reserve a spot. Tours will cost $10 per person, and payment is required at time of registration.

Artisan tour

Artisans and artists in Washington County will invite the public to visit their studios, workshops and homes for the Artisan Trails in Washington County’s Countywide Tour & Trail Map event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at various locations in Washington County.

Specific information and a map can be found at www.artisan-trails.org. Roadside signs will designate each site entrance.

The Battle of Carillon Commemoration

TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga will hold a Battle of Carillon Commemoration from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

March to the “Old French Lines” where French soldiers entrenched themselves during the epic Battle of Carillon on July 8, 1758. The Battle of Carillon would prove to be France’s greatest victory of the French & Indian War, which sealed Fort Ticonderoga’s legacy.

For a full list of events, go to www.fortticonderoga.org. The event is included with a general admission ticket.

Fridays at the Lake: The Refrigerators with Jett Screamer

LAKE GEORGE — The Fridays at the Lake summer concert series continues at 6 p.m. Friday at Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., featuring headline act The Refrigerators with opening act Jett Screamer. The concerts take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 2. Admission is free.

The Refrigerators have been the most popular band in the Capital District for the past 26 years. They were the first horn-fueled party band and the inspiration for other bands such as Ten Most Wanted and New York Players. They take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

An offshoot of The Refrigerators, Jett Screamer, opens the show at 6 p.m.

‘Escape from Slavery’ family program

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls will host “Escape from Slavery,” a family program at 1 p.m. Saturday at Parks-Bentley Place, 53 Ferry Boulevard.

Parks-Bentley volunteers will take visitors for a re-creation of what escaping slaves encountered on the Underground Railroad. This is a fun and educational event for the whole family. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.parksbentleyplace.org.