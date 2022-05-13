WEEKEND: Food, shows, Pet Fest: Indoor and outdoor options scheduled as region gets a warm-up

It’s South High Marathon Dance weekend, and although the event is closed to the public again this year due to the pandemic, the region is buzzing with excitement over the dance that raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities and people in need.

The public can support the SHMD by attending the food truck event at The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Proceeds from sales will benefit the Marathon Dance.

Also, Food Truck Fridays start at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Easton.

If dancing all day and food trucks aren’t your thing, the Park Theater in Glens Falls and the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls have shows on stage Friday evening.

The Slate Valley Museum in Granville opens for the season on Saturday, and Glens Falls Collaborative will host Pet Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Glens Falls City Park.

Marathon Dance

QUEENSBURY — The 45th annual South High Marathon Dance will kick off at 9 a.m. Friday at The Great Escape. The event is closed to the public, but an online event and live feed will be available.

The Shirt Factory is also set to host a food truck event that will benefit the Marathon Dance from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Shirt Factory at Cooper and Lawrence streets in Glens Falls.

Food Truck Fridays

EASTON — The Washington County Fairgrounds will host Food Truck Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. every Friday through July 30 on Old Schuylerville Road. Enjoy snacks from the Fritter Booth, Taylor’s Steak Tips, Kona Ice, Uncle Spuds, Jupe Box, Miller’s BBQ, Pot Stir Creations and Ty’s Taqueria.

Musical guest will be Craic Agus Ceol. For more information, go to www.washingtoncountyfairgrounds.com.

Comedy Night

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host Comedy Night with Jay LaFarr and fellow comedians Rich Williams, Doreen Watson, Juan Vidal Pantaleon and host Megan Gilbert from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St.

Tickets cost $20 for general admission. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. Tickets are also available online through Brown Paper Tickets. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484.

Mile Twelve

GLENS FALLS — Mile Twelve, a modern string band from Boston, will play at The Park Theater from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Mile Twelve has been making waves in the acoustic music community with its seamless blend of expertly-crafted songs and creative arrangements. The band takes its name from the mile marker that sits at Boston’s southern border on Route 93, a road sign the band has passed countless times while heading out on tour.

With members based in Boston, New York and Maine, the lineup includes Evan Murphy on guitar and vocals, Catherine “BB” Bowness on banjo, Nate Sabat on bass and vocals, Ella Jordan on fiddle and vocals, and Korey Brodsky on mandolin.

Tickets cost $20-$25 and can be purchased at www.parktheatergf.com.

Museum reopening

GRANVILLE — The Slate Valley Museum will host its Spring Reopening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 17 Water St. Visit the museum and explore the new exhibition, “One Painting, Many Stories: Exploring the Legacy and Context of a WPA Mural.”

The Works Progress Administration’s Federal Art Project mural was painted by Martha Levy in 1939 for the Granville High School. The mural hung in the study hall of the school and exemplified one of the ideals of the WPA/FAP by depicting local history.

The day also marks the return of the museum’s Create on Slate! arts and crafts activity series for all ages. All materials provided by the museum. Light refreshments will also be provided.

For more information, call 518-642-1417 or email associate@slatevalleymuseum.org. Museum admission is $5 for adults; $3 for senior citizens; and free for kids under 12 and slate workers.

Pet Fest

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Collaborative will host Pet Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Glens Falls City Park on Maple Street. Find adoptable dogs and cats, K-9 unit demos by the Glens Falls Police Department, a blessing of the paws, live music and more. A new feature of Pet Fest this year will be free photos with Santa. Bring your phone or camera for a photo op.

Participating vendors include Lucky Puppy Rescue, Ibi Sember Training Inc., Classy Clips, SPCA of Upstate NY, Glens Falls Kennel Club, Love is on Lake George, LeafGuard of NY, Adirondack Health Institute, 2 Dog Pet Supply, North Shore Animal League and Y-NOT Dog Cookies.

The event is free. Well-behaved and properly leashed pets are welcome.

Fine Art Tour

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Valley Fine Art Tour will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at various studios in the village of Cambridge. Take a self-guided art tour as five artists open their studios.

Walk or drive around the village to visit the studios in person. Participating artists this year are George Van Hook, Matt Chinian, Sara Kelly, Elana Mark and Mark Tougias. They work in oils and watercolors using various techniques, styles and approaches.

For more info and details on the artists, go to https://cambridgevalleyart.org/. All artists accept either cash or checks, and some accept credit cards.

Tribute bands

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host Beatles tribute band Across the Pond and Rolling Stones tribute band The Tumblin’ Dice at 8 p.m. Saturday at 210 Main St.

Each band will play a one-hour set. Beer and wine will be available at the venue.

Tickets cost $20 for general admission. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. Tickets are also available online through Brown Paper Tickets. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

