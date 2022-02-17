WEEKEND: Fire to light up the mountain at West

This weekend's unseasonably warm weather might be a great reason to enjoy some of the outdoor activities planned around the region. Third time might be the charm for the Fire and Ice celebration at Crandall Pond, which is tentatively scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday due to the weather. The event has been canceled the past two Fridays. West Mountain will host its annual Fire on the Mountain celebration Saturday, featuring a torch-lit parade and fireworks. This is the third weekend of the Lake George Winter Carnival, which will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Hague Winter Weekend and Polar Plunge will also take place Saturday and Sunday. Also, the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls is hosting a full weekend of entertainment.

Fire on the Mountain

QUEENSBURY — West Mountain Ski Area will hold its annual Fire on the Mountain celebration from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at 59 West Mountain Road.

Head to West Mountain for a night of skiing, tubing and live music. There will be the annual free torch-lit parade followed by fireworks. Ten Most Wanted will be performing. There will be fiery food and drink specials. Skiing and riding will be open until 9 p.m. and tubing until 8 p.m.

Fire and Ice at Crandall Pond

GLENS FALLS — The Fire and Ice celebration is tentatively scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Crandall Park on Glen Street.

If the weather cooperates, there will be ice skating, six bonfires, music from DJ Peter Wilhelm and hot chocolate. Guests are asked to bring their own skates, chairs and mugs for hot chocolate. Admission is free.

Due to the "anticipated improving weather conditions," the event is tentatively scheduled to go ahead as planned, city officials said in a news release Thursday afternoon. A final decision was scheduled to be made Friday morning. The event was canceled on two previous weekends because of weather and ice conditions.

The ice will be specially lighted for ice skating, with six bonfires tended by volunteers around the pond for celebrants to warm themselves between skating and other events.

There is limited parking available in Crandall Park. There will also be parking available on Glen Street.

Small children should be accompanied by an adult. Skaters should practice reasonable COVID-19 social distancing and wear masks.

Storytime Friday: ‘We March’

GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will host Storytime Friday featuring the book “We March” by Shane W. Evans at 10:30 a.m. Friday at 89 Warren St.

Everyone is welcome to this recurring program, which is appropriate for all ages and includes a craft. The program is included with museum admission, which is $7 per person; kids under age 3 are free.

Hague Winter Weekend and Polar Plunge

HAGUE — The Hague Winter Weekend and Polar Plunge, also known as “Freezin for a Reason,” will take place Saturday and Sunday in Hague. Donations will benefit the Vermont Children's Network.

Saturday events include a breakfast hosted by the Hague Volunteer Fire Department, ax throwing, pan toss, chainsaw-cutting competition, food for sale, a drive-thru spaghetti dinner, bonfire, music and fireworks.

The second annual Katy Laundree Wells Polar Plunge will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hague Public Beach.

For more information, go to www.townofhague.org.

Lake George Winter Carnival Weekend 3

LAKE GEORGE — The third weekend of the monthlong Lake George Winter Carnival will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday with an ATV Poker Run. Other events throughout the day include a soup and chowder cook-off, an ice-diving demonstration, s’mores and fireworks. Sunday’s festivities kick off at noon with ice cream sundaes and karaoke.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature bonfires on the beach, cornhole games, wood-carving demonstrations, children’s activities, pony rides and the LG Dog’s Got Talent Contest. A Polar Plunge will take place at 3 p.m. both days.

All events are weather and ice permitting and subject to change. Attendees should adhere to all current COVID-19 guidelines.

Buy pre-sale tickets at https://lgwintercarnival.ticketleap.com/. For a full schedule of events, go to www.facebook.com/LGWinterCarnival/.

Laughs on the Lanes

FORT EDWARD — Broadway Lanes will host Laughs on the Lanes from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at 359 Broadway. Doors open at 5 p.m.; show starts at 6:45 p.m.

Comedians Scott Baker, Vinnie Mark and a surprise comedian will entertain bowlers with an R-rated, 90-minute show.

Advance ticket purchase is encouraged. Tickets cost $20. For more information, go to www.familyfunbowling.com.

Chevalier Ballet at The Strand

HUDSON FALLS — The Manhattan-based Chevalier Ballet will perform Joplin and Beatles Unplugged at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St. Musicians include pianist Jonathan Newell and members of the Beatles tribute band Across the Pond.

Tickets are $15 for general admission; $10 for seniors; and $5 for students. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.

Pink Floyd tribute band at The Strand

HUDSON FALLS — Dark Sarcasm, an Albany-based Pink Floyd tribute band, will perform at The Strand Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday at 210 Main St. The band focuses on providing an authentic Pink Floyd experience, playing songs from a variety of albums such as “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” “The Wall” and more.

Tickets cost $20 and are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5363027.

