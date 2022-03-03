WEEKEND: Fire and Ice Celebration happens Friday

Maybe fifth time’s a charm. The Fire and Ice Winter Celebration, which was canceled all four Fridays in February, is finally supposed to happen this weekend. It will compete, however, with a flurry of other events such as the Section II High School Boys Basketball Tournament at the Cool Insuring Arena on both Friday and Saturday. The Adirondack Brewery will host its popular Barrel Fest during the day Saturday in Lake George, and Slyboro Ciderhouse at Hicks Orchard in Granville will host small-group cider tasting Saturday night. As always, the local theaters are offering great shows to keep you entertained.

Fire and Ice Winter Celebration

GLENS FALLS — The Fire and Ice Winter Celebration on Crandall Pond has been rescheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday after being canceled all four Fridays in February due to weather.

The ice will be specially lighted for ice skating, with six bonfires around the pond for celebrants to warm themselves between skating and other events. Garden Time has donated a warming hut for participants. Music will be provided by area DJ Peter Wilhelm for skating and dancing. Wilhelm will also host the event. Hot chocolate will be served. Participants are asked to bring their own mugs, as well as their own ice skates and chairs.

The Fire and Ice Celebration is free. Limited parking is available in the park and on Glen Street. The city is asking that small children be accompanied by adults.

Stories told “Under the Porchlights”

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson River Music Hall Productions will present a new original program “Under the Porchlights … Storytelling at The Strand,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St.

The Caravan Players, the HRMHP’s house theater group, has created three separate presentations inspired by two popular NPR radio programs, “Selected Shorts” and “The Moth Radio Hour.”

Each program this weekend will feature five different local performers. Each performer will take theatergoers on a separate journey, transporting them either through the magic of fiction or through the retelling of a personal life event in his or her own way.

The one-time admission charge of $15 (cash or check only) at the door before each program allows entrance to attend one, two or all three programs. No reservations are necessary. CDC health guidelines will be observed.

Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information, visit www.mystrandtheatre.org. To make reservations, call 518-832-3484.

Basketball tournament

GLENS FALLS — The Section II High School Boys Basketball Tournament will be at the Cool Insuring Arena with games starting at 5 p.m. Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tickets cost $8 for ages 5 and up. For more information or for tickets, go to www.coolinsuringarena.com.

The THE BAND Band

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host “Rewind at The Park” featuring The THE BAND Band, a tribute to The Band, from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St.

The THE BAND Band is the only nationally touring group dedicated exclusively to the accurate representation of The Band’s music. Enjoy hit songs like “The Weight,” “Up On Cripple Creek,” “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” as well as deep cuts from their classic albums, to the historic collaborations with Bob Dylan.

The THE BAND Band features Gary Solomon (bass, vocals), Jack Kraft (keyboards, accordion, mandolin, vocals), Josh Radin (guitar, vocals), Loren Korevec (piano, vocals), and Matt Crawford (drums, vocals).

Tickets cost $40 the day of the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

Saratoga Home and Lifestyle Show

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Home & Lifestyle Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway.

The Saratoga Home & Lifestyle Show features a variety of home and lifestyle businesses in categories such as home improvement, landscaping, décor and fine finishes, heating and plumbing, pools, and financial and professional services.

There will also be a variety of special events during the event, including a fine art and crafts show, family-friendly entertainment on Saturday, hourly prize drawings and a photo booth.

There is free admission to this event courtesy of Adirondack Trust Company.

Winter walk

CAMBRIDGE —The Agricultural Stewardship Association will host a Winter Tree ID & Natural History Walk from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cambridge Community Forest, 15 Rockside Drive.

Join Cambridge resident and ecology professor Kerry Woods for a winter walk in the Cambridge Community Forest while he teaches you the clues to identifying the trees. He will focus on the tree’s shape, twigs, buds and bark.

Meet at the bridge with appropriate footwear and binoculars (if you have them). A $5 donation will be collected. Register in advance at agstewardship.org/events.

Those driving to the event should park in the designated lots only. There is no street parking available at the forest entrance.

Adirondack Brewery Barrel Fest

LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Pub & Brewery will host the 10th annual Barrel Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 33 Canada St.

Adirondack Pub & Brewery’s beer festival features exclusively barrel-aged beer, cider and wine from a dozen or more craft breweries in the Northeast. Sample some of the best that ADK Brewery and guests have to offer. Enjoy a huge multiple story bonfire, free snacks, dancing and more.

Mask wearing is encouraged. Tickets cost $45-$70; tickets for designated drivers are $10. More information and tickets can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-adirondack-brewery-barrel-fest-tickets-244585400517.

Slyboro Cider Tasting Experience

GRANVILLE — Hicks Orchard will host a Slyboro Cider Tasting Experience from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 18 Hicks Road.

Enjoy a small-group cider tasting experience with Dan Wilson, owner and cidermaker of Slyboro Ciderhouse. Tour the ciderhouse, and try what’s fermenting, plus some extra ciders gathered from a recent trip to CiderCon in Richmond, Virginia. There will be an opportunity to sign up for their winter/spring three-part cidermaking class at this event.

Tickets cost $20 at EventBrite.

