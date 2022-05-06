WEEKEND: Cyclists to take Tour of the Battenkill

Bicycle enthusiasts will be riding the rural roads of southern Washington County, passing by dairy farms and rolling through covered bridges, as the Tour of the Battenkill, America’s largest single-day road race, bikes through Saturday.

Other spring-like outdoor activities include the Spring Into Salem Artisan Fair, the Zonta Craft & Curiosities Faire in Glens Falls and the Spring Fling Craft Fair at Walker’s Farm, Home & Tack in Fort Ann.

The Strand Theatre and the Fort Salem Theater are also offering shows this weekend.

Tour of the Battenkill

EASTON — America’s largest single-day road race, the Tour of the Battenkill, kicks off with packet pickup at 6 a.m. Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road.

The event offers some of the best gravel riding in the country that takes riders across covered bridges, scenic views and more than 5,000 feet of elevation gain. It’s a spirited test of grit that will be celebrated in style with an after-party with a free beer garden, live music and food.

There are three routes to choose from this year. The Gran Fondo starts at 9:30 a.m., the Medio Fondo starts at 11:15 a.m. and the Piccolo Fondo kicks off at 8:40 a.m.

Get more information and register at http://tourofthebattenkill.com/.

‘Zigzag,’ a new musical

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host “Zigzag,” a new musical about love over time by Neal Herr, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 210 Main St.

This small-cast, full-length new musical asks the musical question, “What would you tell your younger self about love?

Tickets cost $25. Mothers are $5 off on Mother’s Day with a family member paying full price (refunded at box office). Rated PG-13 for language, drug use and mature themes. For more information and tickets, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.

Spring Into Salem Artisan Fair

SALEM — Spring Into Salem Artisan Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Blind Buck Valley Farmstead, 116 Riley Hill Road. The event boasts a marketplace featuring a variety of local artisans, along with food trucks, drinks, live music, farm activities and more.

The family friendly event is free for all ages. Admission is free. For more information about the event or the participating vendors, contact Eric Jenks at awasos21@gmail.com. More information about both farms can be found on their respective websites www.bbvfarmstead.com and www.mwfarmstead.com.

“Seussical” at the Fort Salem Theater

SALEM — Schuylerville Community Theater will present “Seussical,” a fantastical, magical musical extravaganza, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fort Salem Theater, 11 E. Broadway.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.

Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Tickets cost $22 for adults; $18 for senior citizens; and $10 for children. For more information, go to www.fortsalem.com. To purchase tickets, go to https://ci.ovationtix.com/35567/production/1117789?performanceId=1104.

Fort Ticonderoga opens for the season

TICONDEROGA — Explore 2,000 acres of America’s most historic landscape on the shores of Lake Champlain when Fort Ticonderoga opens for the season from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 102 Fort Ti Road.

This year, Fort Ticonderoga debuts a new chapter in its story. Discover innovative storytelling on a grand scale with guided tours, witness weapons demonstrations, explore outdoor activities, and see the British-occupied fort in the years just before the American Revolution.

Fort Ticonderoga is open to visitors Tuesday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m (the last ticket sold at 4:30 p.m.). Adults: $25; senior citizens: $23; and children: $13.

For more information and tickets, go to www.fortticonderoga.org.

62nd Zonta Craft & Curiosities Faire

GLENS FALLS — The 62nd annual Zonta Craft & Curiosities Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the east side of Glens Falls City Park. Find fun, food and a craft fair featuring vendors and crafters from all over the region.

For more information, email zontaclubofglensfalls@gmail.com.

Spring Fling Craft Fair at Walker’s

FORT ANN — Walker’s Farm, Home & Tack will host a Spring Fling Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 5565 state Route 4. More than 70 vendors will offer arts, crafts, food, home decor, wooden signs, soaps and more.

For more information, call 518-639-5223 or email info@walkersfarmhomeandtack.com.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.