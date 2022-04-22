WEEKEND: Celebrate Earth Day locally

Celebrate Earth Day and be kind to the planet at several events this weekend.

Sustainable PR and the city of Glens Falls will host an Earth Day event in City Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

The Glens Falls Business Collaborative will hold a spring cleanup day starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

There will also be cleanup events at Murray Park in Hudson Falls and the Moreau Community Center.

Once you’ve done your part for planet Earth, take in a performance of “Steel Magnolias” at the Fort Salem Theater or enjoy a night of music at The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls. The Charles R. Wood Theater will host APE’s 24-Hour Play Fest with a show at 8 p.m. Saturday in Glens Falls.

Also, the 29th annual Washington County Fiber Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at various farms in Washington County.

Earth Day event at City ParkGLENS FALLS — Sustainable PR and the city of Glens Falls will host the second annual Earth Day event at Glens Falls City Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday on Maple Street in front of Crandall Public Library. The green-focused public relations agency is partnering with the city, local businesses in Glens Falls and community groups to put on the event.

The event will feature a trio of chalkboards where people can write and draw messages of hope for Earth Day. They will also have the opportunity to share what sustainability means to them.

This year’s theme is “Electrify Your Life.” For more information, email myla@sustainablepr.com. The event will be shifted to the Crandall Public Library Community Room in the event of inclement weather.

Glens Falls Cleanup Day

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Collaborative and the Glens Falls Business Improvement District are sponsoring a spring cleanup day from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday along Ridge Street. Meet at the Ridge Street parking lot, in back of Minky Mink. Garbage bags, shovels, rakes, hand sanitizer, masks, rubber gloves and refreshments will be provided.

Feeder Canal Clean-SweepHUDSON FALLS — The annual Feeder Canal Clean-Sweep will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday to tidy the trail for the riding, walking, running and paddling season ahead.

Meet in Murray Park in Hudson Falls, which is adjacent to Jack and Jill’s Ice Cream Stand, 273 Main St. (Route 4). Bring some family members and friends as well as working gloves, rake, clippers, bug spray and water, organizers suggest. Register at Parks & Trails NY or email info@feedercanal.org.

Earth Day Cleanup in Moreau

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Join the Moreau Community Center staff, volunteers and neighbors to beautify the grounds at the center and throughout the village from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. The event is rain or shine. Trash collection necessities and refreshments will be provided. To register, call Cheryl or Cindy a 518-792-6007.

‘Steel Magnolias’ at Fort Salem Theater

SALEM — The Fort Salem Theater will host performances of the play “Steel Magnolias” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 11 East Broadway. Former WNYT-TV news anchor Benita Zahn will play the role of Southern mom M’Lynn.

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the women who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for 40 years”); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a “good ole boy.”

Tickets cost $15-$36 and can be purchased online at www.FortSalem.com.

Strand shows

HUDSON FALLS — Rees Shad and The Conversations will play at The Strand Theater for a night of swinging Americana at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. Storied composer Shad will be accompanied by his trio to play their unique hybrid of Americana, blues and jazz.

The Conversations feature longstanding Shad collaborator/drummer Bobby Kay and bassist Jeff Link, who will be joined for this performance by percussionist Carlos Valdez to support Shad. The band will share songs from Shad’s 30-plus albums. General admission is $10. Tickets are available at The Strand box office; cash or check only.

On Saturday at 8 p.m., the Ernie LaRouche Band will perform at The Strand. The band performs the music of Boston, Styx, Journey, Heart, The Eagles, Pat Benetar, Bryan Adams, 38 Special, REO Speedwagon and Survivor. The band features: Ernie LaRouche, drums; Matt LaFarr, guitar; Marc Caruso, guitar/vocals; Megan Houde, vocals; Bert Morgan, vocals; Pat Perkinson, bass; and Jonathan Newell, keyboards. Cost is $30 for general admission. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. Tickets are also available online through Brown Paper Tickets.

For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484 or go to www.mystrandtheatre.org.

StarLab inflatable planetarium

BOLTON LANDING — Up Yonda Farm will host StarLab from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 5239 Lakeshore Drive. Learn about the constellations and stars at the inflatable planetarium.

Due to the close nature of the planetarium, masks are required for all guests aged 2 and up. Fee $5 per person in addition to day-use fee. Pre-registration required. Register online at www.upyondafarm.com.

APE’s 24-Hour Play Fest

GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will host APE’s 24-Hour Play Fest with a show at 8 p.m. Saturday at 207 Glen St.

Play Fest brings 70-plus volunteers together for an unforgettable 24-hour race to put on a show.

On Friday, volunteers will arrive at the Wood Theater with no idea what will happen in the next day. Those folks will be randomly formed into teams, each with a writer, a director and several actors. Then a theme for the fest will be announced and teams will meet for one hour before writers go home to write their 10-minute plays to the year’s theme. Writers must email scripts by 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Teams assemble at the theater on Saturday morning and have until the curtain opens at 8 p.m. to rehearse, memorize and stage nine 10-minute plays. Audience members then vote for their favorites in a number of categories and winners are awarded.

Tickets cost $20. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.woodtheater.org.

Fiber Tour

The 29th annual Washington County Fiber Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at various farms in Washington County. Visit alpacas, bunnies, goats, sheep and lambs, llamas and more on the farm and meet the farmers and their families.

Watch spinning, knitting, weaving and felting demonstrations. Visit the Battenkill Carding and Spinning Mill. Learn about raising livestock and pets. Drive from farm to farm through scenic Washington County. Shop for handspun and dyed yarns, unique woven and knitted items, high-quality fleeces, cuts of lamb and more.

Admission is free. For more information, go to https://washingtoncountyfibertour.org/.

Celebrating all cats

GLENS FALLS — The North Shore Animal League America’s Adirondack Region Cat Adoption Center in Glens Falls will host Tour for Life 2022, the world’s largest national cooperative pet adoption event, on Saturday.

In partnership with Rachael Ray Nutrish, the adoption center will hold a celebration at its Glens Falls facility at 115 Maple St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The cat adoption center will be open for visits with cats and kittens, and HOPE Rescue will be at the facility that day with adoptable dogs as well. There will be raffle baskets, and people can donate any item in a “Kitten Shower” for entry into a special raffle.

There will also be ice cream, food concessions, live music and a bake sale on site.

Cornhole tournament

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury Parks & Recreation officials will host a cornhole tournament at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Ridge/Jenkinsville Park, 133 Jenkinsville Road. Teams pay $40 to enter. Register online at https://recreation.queensbury.net/outdoor/cornholeleague/.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

