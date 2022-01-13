WEEKEND: Celebrate Albert Lee's birthday at The Strand

They say music warms the soul. Let’s hope it warms up our frost-bitten toes as the mercury drops to a painful low this weekend. The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls will host the Albert Lee Band Saturday evening. But first, future brides will want to check out the annual wedding show at the Dunham’s Bay Resort Saturday afternoon. If you are brave enough and insulated enough, the Battenkill Conservancy will host its annual Full Moon Bonfire and XC Ski or Snowshoe event from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday. End this frosty holiday weekend back at The Strand for a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday.

Albert Lee’s Belated Birthday Bash

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre and Mark Abodeely Productions kick off The Guitar Master Series on at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with the legendary Albert Lee Band and opening act The Strand House Band at 210 Main St.

For more than six decades Albert Lee has played with the biggest names in music including Eric Clapton, The Everly Brothers, The Crickets and more. The Strand House Band, which features Marc Clayton, Jonathan Newell, Alan Dunham, Ernie LaRouche and Michael Craner, will perform songs by The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and Eric Clapton.

Tickets are $35 and are available by calling The Strand Theatre box office at 518-832-3484 or visiting www.mystrandtheatre.org.

Perches in Paradise Reception

GLENS FALLS — The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council will celebrate the life of Elizabeth (Betty) O’Brien with Perches in Paradise, a reception for her solo exhibition, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at 7 Lapham Place. The exhibition will run through Feb. 16.

The reception is free and open to the public. Members will receive a 15% discount in the LARAC gift shop opening night.

AAWA Winter Wedding Show

LAKE GEORGE — The annual AAWA Winter Wedding Show will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Dunham’s Bay Resort, 2999 State Route 9L.

The event will offer information and prizes from some of the area’s top wedding pros.

Couples are invited to grab a slice of pizza from noon to 1 p.m. while local wedding pros answer your questions. Pre-registration for this panel is required.

The wedding show will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. with door prizes and samples throughout. The grand prize will be awarded at 3 p.m. Register in advance, or at the door on the day of the show.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

Full Moon Bonfire and XC Ski or Snowshoe

GREENWICH — The annual Full Moon Bonfire and XC Ski or Snowshoe event will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Battenkill Conservancy, 25 Benz Lane. Enjoy a votive-lit trail ski, hike or walk, then warm up around the bonfire. If there is no snow, the event will take place on Feb. 18.

For more information, call 518-677-2545 or email bkc@battenkillconservancy.org.

Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute at The Strand

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host a Marthin Luther King Jr. tribute hosted by Milayne Jackson from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at 210 Main St. Music will be provided by Milayne Jackson, Gary Brooks, Jeff Kinsley, Jonathan Newell Trio, Audrina Hill, Ray Agnew and more.

General admission is $15; seniors cost $10; students cost $5. Tickets are available at The Strand Box Office, cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484. All attendees and staff members must wear masks.

Mini Masterpiece Painting Class

GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will host its monthly painting series Mini Masterpieces from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at 89 Warren St.

During this month’s class, artists will paint the Chinese word for “friend” on their tiny canvases. The class is taught by local artist Patrice Jarvis-Weber. This class is recommended for children ages 10 and older.

The class costs $8 per person. Members get a 15% discount. Reserve a spot by calling 518-793-2773 or visiting wacm.ticketleap.com online.

This class is limited to nine people.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

