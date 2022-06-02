WEEKEND: Balloon festival in Cambridge ready for liftoff

It’s a great weekend to get outside and enjoy the many outdoor events planned.

The blue skies over Cambridge will be dotted with colorful balloons as the 20th annual Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival returns to southern Washington County this weekend. To accompany the event, the Cambridge Lions will host a Balloon Festival Car Show pm Saturday with food and live music.

The Warrensburg Bike Rally rolls into town Friday as well, kicking off a 10-day event at the Warren County Fairgrounds. In Lake George, the 38th annual Empire State Towing & Recovery Association Tow Show will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and run through Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Park.

Join Chapman Museum employee Maureen Folk for a guided tour of some historic Glens Falls locations at 11 a.m. Friday. And the Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers Market will host the 12th annual Rhubarb Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday.

Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival

CAMBRIDGE — The 20th annual Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday with balloon launches on all three days at Cambridge Central School. The event include fireworks, a block party and barbecue on Friday; a Moonglow on Saturday night, and a pilots’ breakfast Sunday morning.

Admission and parking are free. All balloon events are FREE, including viewing the hot air balloon launches, fireworks display, music and block party and the Moonglow. Tickets are required for the barbecue and brunch.

Launches may be canceled due to inclement weather or winds. Most other events are rain or shine.

For more information and a schedule, go to https://cambridgenychamber.com/balloon-festival/.

Cambridge Lions Balloon Festival Car Show

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Lions will host a Balloon Festival Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Church, 17 South Park St.

The event will feature Yushak’s Sausage Peppers and Onions, live music from Big Show Entertainment, and awards for multiple categories including Best in Show and The People’ Champ.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is also available.

The award ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $15. Tickets are available through Eventbrite by Cambridge Lions Club. For more information, contact the Lions Club at griffithj40@hotmail.com.

Warrensburg Bike Rally

WARRENSBURG — The 20th Warrensburg Bike Rally starts Friday and runs through June 12 at the Warren County Fairgrounds on Schroon River Road. Find deals and prices on all motorcycle products and service from top vendors around the nation.

Admission is free to this 10-day event.

For more information, go to www.warrensburgbikerally.com.

ESTRA Tow Show

LAKE GEORGE — The 38th annual Empire State Towing & Recovery Association Tow Show will kick off at 9 a.m. Friday and run through Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard. The show will display the newest equipment, accessories and demonstrations of trucks. There will also be a Tow Truck Beauty Contest, and trucks on exhibit will enter to qualify for the Grand Champion, Most Unique Point and Most Detailed Engine.

Admission is free, but pre-registration is required. For more information, go to www.estratowshow.com.

Downtown Glens Falls Guided Walking Tour

GLENS FALLS — Join Chapman Museum employee Maureen Folk for a guided tour of some historic Glens Falls locations at 11 a.m. Friday and all Fridays from June to August. The 1-mile tour will last 1 to 1.5 hours. Parking is available at The Chapman Museum, where the tour will begin.

Registration is required. Call 518-793-2826 to reserve a spot. Tours will cost $10 per person, and payment is required at time of registration.

Rhubarb Festival in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers Market will host the 12th annual Rhubarb Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at 176 River St.

Sample the rhubarb strawberry moonshine sweetened with local honey as well as whiskies and other moonshine. Admission is free.

Strand Theatre: Acoustic Showcase

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host an Acoustic Showcase from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. Enjoy an evening of original songs by Marc Clayton, Alan Dunham and Liz Winge, Jonathan Newell, Megan Houde, Brandon Newell and Heather Richards.

Admission is $10. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484.

Clash of the Monster Trucks

EASTON — The superstars of the Monster Truck Racing League will be at the Washington County Fairgrounds at 1 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 392 Old Schuylerville Road.

See some of the top pro monster trucks in the world compete in wheelies, doughnuts, full-throttle racing, and a no-time-limit freestyle showdown.

VIP tickets include access to the Monster Truck Fan Zone or you can purchase a Fan Zone Pass online.

Kids’ tickets start at $12 in advance. Adults cost $15-$20. Cash only at the gate. To order tickets, go to www.facebook.com/events/4443214209026207/4985688161445473/.

Annual POW/MIA service

LAKE GEORGE — The annual memorial service honoring POWs and MIAs of all past wars and conflicts will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at Prospect Mountain, led by the Warren County American Legion. Admission to Memorial Highway will be free.

A reception will follow at American Legion Post 374, Route 9L. Rain location is American Legion Post 374 as well.

Hartford play

The Hartford Yoked Parish Players will present the play, "Complaint Department and Lemonade," on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. at the South Hartford Church on Route 40 in South Hartford.

Tickets are $10. Reservations are required by calling 518-632-5711 or 518-632-5993.

Refreshments of lemonade, water and popcorn will be sold by Boy Scout Troop 40.

