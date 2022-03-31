WEEKEND: A tribute to Billy and Elton on tap

It’s a wizardly wicked weekend.

Say “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” this weekend at The Park Theater, which will host a show featuring a tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John on Friday in Glens Falls.

Two other events are shining some light on the “The Wizard of Oz,” the 1939 musical fantasy film starring Judy Garland and the Broadway hit "Wicked."

The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls will show the film Friday evening, and the Adirondack Ballet Theater will perform “The Wicked Land of Oz” Saturday and Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls.

Free movie night

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will offer a free movie night featuring the movie “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St.

The free movie night is sponsored by Boralex: The Renewable Energy Company. For more information, call 518-832-3484.

The piano men

GLENS FALLS — River of Dreams, a six-piece Billy Joel tribute band, will perform at The Park Theater at 8 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St., in a tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John. John Coz is close to Billy Joel in looks and sound. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $30-$35. For information and tickets, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

'The Wicked Land of Oz'

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Ballet Theater will perform "The Wicked Land of Oz" at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.

In the magical land of Oz, two girls, Elphaba and Galinda, meet and their friendship begins. Both with magical powers, one follows the road with good deeds and one becomes evil. After going their separate ways, a young girl named Dorothy lands in Oz and chaos begins.

Different genres of dance will be premiered in each performance. Children are invited to participate in an interactive dance activity during intermission. Tickets cost $16 and can be purchased by going to www.woodtheater.org.

Using historic NYS newspapers

GREENWICH — The Gill Room at the Greenwich Free Library will offer a webinar tutorial on using New York state historic newspapers, a free resource available for researchers, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 148 Main St.

The session will focus on the basics of accessing and searching newspapers of Washington County, with an emphasis on those pertaining to Greenwich. A Zoom link will be sent prior to the date of the webinar.

Registration is required for this event. To register, visit the Greenwich Free Library website at https://www.greenwichfreelibrary.org/. Admission is free.

Northwest Fest

QUEENSBURY — West Mountain will host Northwest Fest from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 59 West Mountain Road. Enjoy fresh air, skiing on the Northwest trails, live music outside on the patio at the NW base area, outdoor grilling and more.

Let’s Be Leonard will perform from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, and The Switch will perform from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Bannister $5 Buck Huck Event, at which people perform tricks and win cash, will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. No entry fee. A ski lift ticket is required.

'The Oldies Show'

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will present "The Oldies Show," featuring three lead singers, a full rhythm section and saxophone soloist, at 7 p.m. Saturday at 210 Main St.

From theater to nightclub, car show to sock hop, or any special event, "The Oldies Show" can bring back memories or create new ones through the tribute to the artists and music of the golden age of rock 'n' roll.

General admission is $20. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484.

Easter Bunny at Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — The Easter Bunny will be at the Aviation Mall for visits and photos near J.C. Penney from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday from Friday through April 16. Various photo packages are available for purchase.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

