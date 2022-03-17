WEEKEND: A sweet weekend is on tap

If you like maple syrup, this is your weekend. The sap is flowing and maple farms are open for business and tastings during New York State Maple Weekend. Local maple farms are serving up samples of the sweet syrup.

Maple Weekend, organized and sponsored by the New York State Maple Producers Association, gives the public a chance to visit maple farms to learn about the maple sugar-making processes and traditions and sample the delicacy.

Local theaters are offering up shows and concerts, and high school boys will be playing basketball championship games at the Cool Insuring Arena all weekend long.

All things maple

Several area maple farms are selling their wares during the annual New York State Maple Weekend.

The Maple Festival at Up Yonda Farm will offer hourlong tours from 10 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. Saturday in Bolton Landing to learn about the science and history behind maple syrup. Tours cost $5 per person; children ages 4 and under cost $1. To reserve a spot, visit https://upyondafarm.com/maple-festival/.

Dry Brook Sugar House in Salem will serve a breakfast of pancakes, local sausage and warm maple syrup from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 432 Chambers Road in Salem. There will also be horse-drawn wagon rides.

Watch maple syrup being made and take a self-guided tour of the sugarbush at Mapleland Farms from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 525 Bunker Hill Road in Salem. Shop for syrup, cream and more at the maple store. The snack bar will be open all day with baked goods, nut mixes and candies, including made-fresh maple cotton candy.

Wild Hill Maple will be boiling sap for visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 366 Carney Cassidy Road in Salem. Maple syrup, maple cream, maple sugar and maple fondant candy will be available for purchase along with their bourbon and rye barrel-aged maple. The Kids Corner will allow children to make their own maple candy.

Thurman Maple Days will continue Saturday and Sunday at various locations in Thurman and Athol. Celebrate spring with free tours, tastings and demonstrations, with a vast array of food and souvenirs available to take home. For a directory of maple farms in Thurman, go to www.visitthurman.com/maple-days/.

Sham 'Rock' the Block

LAKE GEORGE — The annual Sham “Rock” the Block event will take place Friday and Saturday at Duffy’s Tavern, 20 Amherst St. Enjoy corned beef dinners as well as musical guests, karaoke, a cornhole competition, fire pits and a keg toss.

Admission is free. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/lakegeorg/posts/425471242712562

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

SALEM — The Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi musical “Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed at the Fort Salem Theater at 11 East Broadway at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken created what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. The show features meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II after his co-worker crush. This sassy, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it. Seymour is faced with the tough decision of giving into Audrey II’s vile demands and continuing down the path to success, or returning back to his simple life. The show contains hit songs like “Suddenly Seymour,” “Skid Row (Downtown),” “Dentist,” “Feed Me” and “Don’t Feed the Plants.”

Tickets cost $15-$36 and are available at www.fortsalem.com.

NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships

GLENS FALLS — The NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships will take place at the Cool Insuring Arena starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday and ending with a 3 p.m. game Sunday. General admission tickets cost $10. For a schedule of games and tickets, go to https://www.coolinsuringarena.com/.

Concerts at The Strand Theatre

HUDSON FALLS —The Strand Theatre will host an evening with Elvis by tribute artist James Cawley and a full band at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. General admission tickets cost $25. Tickets are available at the Strand box office or online at Brown Paper Tickets. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.

The Strand will also host Legend’s Journey – The Ultimate Journey Experience at 8 p.m. Saturday. Legend’s Journey plays Journey hits. General admission is $20. Tickets available at the Strand box office cash or check only. Tickets are also available online at Brown Paper Tickets.

'Journey to Prague'

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra will present "Journey to Prague," featuring works inspired by the Czech Republic, at 4 p.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 400 Glen St.

The first concert of the Glens Falls Symphony’s spring season of Music for Renewal will feature works by Czech-born composers Bohuslav Martinů and Karel Husa. The program will also feature Gustav Mahler’s “Rückert-Lieder,” which will be sung by Grammy Award-winning mezzo soprano MaryAnn McCormick. A nine-musician transcription of the overture to Mozart’s infamous “Marriage of Figaro” will bring the concert to a close.

General admission is $30; students with a valid ID cost $10. For more information, go to https://theglensfallssymphony.org/.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

