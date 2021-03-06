Wedding venues optimistic despite concerns

Mastrantoni said it will be tough to strike a balance with the safety guidelines and the atmosphere of the occasion, but is confident planners and venues will be able to do so in creative ways that won't interfere with the reception.

Still, she said some smaller venues in the area have opted not to host weddings because of the restrictions, and she's had clients postpone their weddings until next year in the hopes they can have a wedding without any red tape.

"As we're seeing these restrictions change, we're definitely seeing increase weddings for 2022 and beyond," Mastrantoni said.

At Blue Water Manor in Bolton, General Manager Luke Callahan said staff at the resort are feeling "optimistic" about the new guidelines.

The venue is fully booked for the year, the equivalent of about 20 weddings, he said.

Still, Callahan said hosting a wedding will require extra work, but is confident his staff will be able to handle it.

"I think it's going to be quite interesting in seeing how it plays out because I think it's going to be quite difficult to enforce people to stay in their specific dance zone and make sure things are done appropriately," he said.