Wedding venues optimistic despite concerns

With wedding season fast approaching, venues across New York are in the process of spacing out tables and trying to find ways to accommodate socially distanced dancing so couples looking to say “I do” can do so as safely as possible — and in accordance with state regulations.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently unveiled new guidelines for weddings, which take effect on March 15 and allow for up to 150 guests, or half a venue’s total capacity, whichever is less.
The new capacity limits are an increase from the current 50-person limit weddings were forced to operate under for much of last year as the state looked to stop of the spread of the coronavirus, but come with a new set of regulations that have some local wedding venues concerned.
“We were relieved to have anything that kind of moved the needle, but as we all know after reading the restrictions, it almost makes it tougher to do weddings than not do weddings,” said Matthew Taormino, the general manger of Dunham’s Bay Resort on Lake George.
Under the new guidelines, venues must ensure everyone in attendance has tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of the event; keep track of names and information of those in attendance for contact-tracing purposes; enforce mask wearing when guests are not seated; and ensure dancers are socially distanced, with each party staying within the confines of their own specific dance pod.
There can be no dancing between parties, according to the guidelines.
Taormino said Dunham's Bay is on track to host around three dozen weddings this year, which is typical for the venue.
The venue hosted just six receptions last year, resulting in thousands of dollars in lost revenue.
Dunham's Bay has ample room to accommodate guests (the resort can host 80 guests inside and another 100 outside under the state guidelines), but Taormino is more concerned if everyone in attendance will adhere to the guidelines, particularly when alcohol starts flowing.
“As empathetic as we are to want to do weddings, we’re hoping that the people who come here are as empathetic to the restrictions and guidelines that we need to follow for the moment,” he said.
Letiza Mastrantoni, the owner of Events to a T, a banquet and wedding planning company based in the Lake George region, said she shares the same concern and has been encouraging her clients to share the guidelines with their guests and communicate directly with their venues if they have questions.
“I'm very straightforward with my clients," she said. "I encourage them to not only very specifically share the guidelines and requirements to attend a wedding with their guests, but to also connect with their venue and encourage venues and professionals to very clearly articulate what they will and will not allow."
Mastrantoni said it will be tough to strike a balance with the safety guidelines and the atmosphere of the occasion, but is confident planners and venues will be able to do so in creative ways that won't interfere with the reception.
Still, she said some smaller venues in the area have opted not to host weddings because of the restrictions, and she's had clients postpone their weddings until next year in the hopes they can have a wedding without any red tape.
"As we're seeing these restrictions change, we're definitely seeing increase weddings for 2022 and beyond," Mastrantoni said.
At Blue Water Manor in Bolton, General Manager Luke Callahan said staff at the resort are feeling "optimistic" about the new guidelines.
The venue is fully booked for the year, the equivalent of about 20 weddings, he said.
Still, Callahan said hosting a wedding will require extra work, but is confident his staff will be able to handle it.
"I think it's going to be quite interesting in seeing how it plays out because I think it's going to be quite difficult to enforce people to stay in their specific dance zone and make sure things are done appropriately," he said.
He added: "I don't know if it will be any greater of a barrier than we've already been forced to jump through when we were doing the same thing with lodging or the restaurant or anything else."
Callahan said he's hopeful that guests will comply with the regulations and is looking forward to being able to host a more traditional wedding.
The venue hosted three weddings last year with between 25 and 30 guests. There was no dancing because everyone was required to stay seated at all times.
"It didn't have that wedding feeling," Callahan said.
