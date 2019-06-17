QUEENSBURY — Web Graphics, a Queensbury-based graphic printing and design company, will close in September and lay off all 88 workers.
The company, which manufactures business forms and stationery, is closing around Sept. 13, according to the Working Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed on Thursday with the state Department of Labor.
Web Graphics operates out of a 90,000-square-foot plant at 428 Corinth Road. Calls to the company were referred to a corporate spokesperson, who did not return two message seeking comment.
The company was founded in 1964 by Clendon Cone, who patented a piece of equipment in which customized envelopes and letterhead could be attached to continuous feed paper and loaded into a computer printer, according to Post-Star archives. Cone sold the business in the early 1980s, because he worried that computers would make the printing services obsolete.
Web Graphics was later acquired by William House Regency, a division of American Pad and Paper. William House Regency was bought in 1996 by Taylor Corp., a Minnesota-based firm that was headed by Glen Taylor, owner of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves. After the sale, 17 employees were let go, leaving the work force at that time at about 131 people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.