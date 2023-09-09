Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
A severe thunderstorm watch for the potential of severe weather is out for parts of the Adirondacks, Central and Finger Lakes sections of New …
A heat advisory for impactful heat is out for parts of Upstate New York through 7 p.m. Tuesday with more possible Wednesday.
Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette say the East Coast is likely to only receive indirect impacts from Lee next wee…
Lee Weather Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci says more severe weather will be possible both Friday and then Saturday morning. However, it won't…
The peak of hurricane season is here and there are three potential cyclones to watch in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin.