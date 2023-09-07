The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
