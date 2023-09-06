Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
A heat advisory for impactful heat is out for parts of Upstate New York through 7 p.m. Tuesday with more possible Wednesday.
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
The peak of hurricane season is here and there are three potential cyclones to watch in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin.
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…