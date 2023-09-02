Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 …
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degre…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…