Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Related to this story
Most Popular
A severe thunderstorm watch for the potential of severe weather is out for parts of the Adirondacks, Central and Finger Lakes sections of New …
Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette say the East Coast is likely to only receive indirect impacts from Lee next wee…
Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Sean Sublette and Joe Martucci says a Hurricane Lee direct landfall is likely in eastern New England or Nova S…
Lee Weather Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci says more severe weather will be possible both Friday and then Saturday morning. However, it won't…
Hurricane Lee strengthened a rare 85 mph in just 24 hours between Thursday and Friday. Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean S…