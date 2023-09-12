Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Related to this story
