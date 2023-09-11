The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
