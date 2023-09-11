The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.