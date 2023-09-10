Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
