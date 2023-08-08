Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.