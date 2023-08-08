Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Related to this story
Most Popular
dsfjkslsdfljksfsfjlfdsljdfl
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. T…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house …