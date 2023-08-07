Temperatures will be warm Monday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.