Temperatures will be warm Monday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
