Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Glens Falls. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 …
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Pe…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…